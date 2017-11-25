Benitez: 'Newcastle must correct mistakes'

Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Watford
 

Rafael Benitez: 'Newcastle United must correct mistakes'

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says that the Magpies must ensure that they "correct" the mistakes which were made in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has suggested that his side must "correct" their mistakes in order to overcome Watford.

Last weekend, Newcastle succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, extending the club's run of defeats in the Premier League to three matches.

The Magpies welcome Watford to St James' Park on Saturday afternoon and Benitez has called on his team to put in an improved performance against a team sitting in eighth place in the standings.

The 57-year-old told reporters: "We have to be sure that we correct things quickly, and if we make a mistake, change that quickly.

"Watford are doing really well. We have been watching their games, and as always this will be a tough game for us."

Newcastle can move to within one point of the Hornets with a win in the North-East.

Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley gestures before the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on September 13, 2014
Rafael Benitez squats and barks during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
 Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley applauds as he waits for the kick off in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England on May 24, 2015
Mike Ashley 'names revised price for Newcastle United takeover'
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
Aleksandar Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Newcastle United'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
