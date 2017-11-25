Benitez: 'Newcastle must correct mistakes'

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says that the Magpies must ensure that they "correct" the mistakes which were made in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Last weekend, Newcastle succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, extending the club's run of defeats in the Premier League to three matches.

The Magpies welcome Watford to St James' Park on Saturday afternoon and Benitez has called on his team to put in an improved performance against a team sitting in eighth place in the standings.

The 57-year-old told reporters: "We have to be sure that we correct things quickly, and if we make a mistake, change that quickly.

"Watford are doing really well. We have been watching their games, and as always this will be a tough game for us."

Newcastle can move to within one point of the Hornets with a win in the North-East.