Sports Mole takes a closer look at how the signing of Anthony Elanga helps strengthen Newcastle United’s frontline.

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for a reported £55m, with the 23-year-old becoming the club’s first major addition of the summer as Eddie Howe prepares for a demanding 2025-26 campaign that will see his side compete on multiple fronts.

Elanga arrives at St James’ Park after an eye-catching 2024-25 Premier League season, where the winger recorded six goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances for a Forest side that recorded a sensational and unexpected seventh-placed finish.

The deal represents a statement of intent from a club aiming to maintain its upward momentum in the Premier League, looking to add further trophies to their cabinet after ending a 70-year trophy drought by lifting the EFL Cup trophy last term, and with an impending return to the Champions League.

With that in mind, here, Sports Mole takes a look at how Elanga helps strengthen Newcastle United’s frontline.

Flying on the flanks

Elanga’s standout attribute is his frightening physicality, with the Swede undoubtedly one of the fastest footballers on the planet – as seen in the days leading up to his transfer, when the winger was recorded running a 100m sprint in just 10.93 seconds, with a top speed of 39.7km/h (24.7 mph).

Combined with an acute ability to shield the ball and hold off defenders, proficient dribbling, an efficient engine and being a willing runner – evidenced by no player sprinting for a higher proportion of their time on the pitch last term (1.17%) – it is no wonder that Elanga is making good on the promise he demonstrated at Manchester United.

Elanga also gained a reputation for being a strong finisher during his younger years at Man Utd, and while he scored just six goals in the league last term, the Swede did outperform his expected goals (xG) by 1.53 – a sign of clinical potential that Newcastle will hope Elanga can further unlock by taking more than his modest 1.58 shots per 90 last term, which ranked in the bottom 30% of Premier League wingers.

Arguably one of the most important attributes that factored into Elanga’s transfer to Newcastle is the winger’s creativeness, proven by his 11 league assists – only Mohamed Salah (18) and Jacob Murphy (12) managed more, and that was largely thanks to the Swede’s crossing ability.

Elanga’s pace and swift dribbling allow him to burst past full-backs and create space for a cross - a skill he showcased by completing 43 successful crosses last term, placing him in the top 2% of Premier League wingers, while he also created 50 chances overall.

Perfect fit for Howe’s system

All of those aforementioned attributes make Elanga the perfect fit for Howe’s system, meaning he should be able to slot seamlessly into Newcastle’s dynamic, energetic and aggressive front three.

Nottingham Forest similarly require their wingers to press high up the pitch and race back to cover for their full-backs, meaning Elanga is already well accustomed to something Howe will certainly ask of him next term.

Furthermore, the Magpies are one of the most threatening teams in the division in transitions, often looking to unleash their forward players in behind the opposition defence, and Elanga’s speed will help him thrive in this system.

While the 23-year-old has featured through the middle or from the left throughout his career, he has most recently established himself as a right-winger, and that is where he is expected to play for the Magpies.

Despite the pricey transfer fee and the impressive statistics, Elanga will have to fight for his starting role on the right side, especially after Jacob Murphy enjoyed a superb 2024-25 campaign, registering eight goals and 12 assists in the Premier League.

Squad depth

As already mentioned, Elanga will have to compete directly with Murphy for a starting spot on the right wing, while the likes of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, William Osula and fellow Swede Alexander Isak will also compete for minutes across the front three.

While that gives Howe a selection headache, it is certainly a welcome problem for the manager, especially as Newcastle are aiming to build on their fifth-placed Premier League finish, push for more silverware and compete on the Champions League stage – meaning their schedule will be packed with fixtures.

Elanga’s age, at just 23-years-old, also means that the club have not just invested for short-term depth, but a player that has the potential to grow into an extremely effective forward player, and one that could help elevate Newcastle to the next level.