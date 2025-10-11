Preview: Tunisia vs Namibia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Tunisia and Namibia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Tunisia will round off their successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign when they host Namibia at Stade Olympique de Rades on Monday.

The Carthage Eagles are one of the four African teams that have booked their places at next year's Mundial, while the Brave Warriors are hoping to claim one of the four spots available for the second-round playoff.

Match preview

Tunisia continued their impressive run in the qualification series with a 6-0 trouncing of Sao Tome & Principe, who are the whipping boys of Group H.

Ben Romdhane, who scored the solitary goal that sealed Tunisia’s place at the World Cup on matchday eight, was once again the star of the show, as his brace and goals from Elias Saad, Firas Chaouat and Ismael Gharbi helped Sami Trabelsi’s team to extend their winning streak to five in the qualification series.

With that victory, the North Africans have taken their points tally to 25, the most accrued by any country.

Playing in front of their teeming fans in their final encounter on Monday, they will be keen to continue their impressive run.

Besides their current form, the hosts have dominated recent meetings between these sides, having won three of their last five head-to-head encounters, with the other two results being a loss and a draw.

Meanwhile, Namibia suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liberia in their last outing, but despite that loss, they remain second in the Group H standings.

The Brave Warriors did not have the best of starts to that encounter, as they conceded two goals in the first nine minutes of the encounter.

Collin Benjamin’s men conceded yet another goal nine minutes from time, before they pulled one back through Dawid Ndeunyema late in the fixture.

That result leaves them with only one victory in their last three outings in their quest for a World Cup ticket.

Currently second in the standings, the Southern Africans will be keen to boost their points tally, as they will now be focused on putting themselves in pole position to clinch one of the second-round spots.

Team News

The home side have booked their place in next year’s World Cup, meaning Sami Trabelsi could ring some changes to his starting XI.

Monday’s fixture could provide opportunities for some fringe players to get some action on the final matchday.

First-choice goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen could make way for either Bechir Ben Said or Nourdine Farhati.

However, the quartet of Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah and Yann Valery are likely to maintain their places in defence.

On the contrary, the visiting side is likely to send out the same team that suffered that setback against Liberia, considering their need to earn a positive result in their pursuit of a play-off place.

That said, the attacking pair of Kennedy Amutenya and Peter Shalulile are expected to lead the line for the visitors on Monday.

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Ben Said; Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Valery; Skhiri; Gharbi, Mahmoud, Belarbi, Sassi; Chaouat

Namibia possible starting lineup:

Ndisiro; Kamberipa, Hambira, Katua, Hanamub; Leevi, Stephanus, Petrus, Hotto; Amutenya, Shalulile

We say: Tunisia 4-0 Namibia

Despite sealing their place at the next World Cup, Tunisia will be willing to end their qualification campaign on a high note, and considering their superiority over the visiting side and their almost impeccable record after nine fixtures, we are backing Tunisia to win with a 4-0 scoreline.

