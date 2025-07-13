Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Scottish League Cup clash between Motherwell and Peterhead, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams that had contrasting starts in Group G of the Scottish League Cup will meet on Tuesday evening as Motherwell host Peterhead.

The home team won their opening clash on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Clyde FC, while the visitors lost 4-2 to Greenock Morton in their first fixture.

Match preview

After a turbulent end to the 2024-25 season, Motherwell ensured that they started the new campaign on a positive note as they won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Clyde FC in their opening fixture in the Scottish League Cup.

The Steelmen endured managerial turmoil last season, with Stuart Kettlewell departing in January and his successor, Michael Wimmer, leaving at the end of the campaign to return to Germany.

Jens Berthel Askou was hired as the new permanent coach ahead of the new campaign, and after winning one, drawing two and losing one of his four pre-season matches, the Danish manager got off to a winning start in his first competitive match.

While they were able to secure the penalty victory, Askou will be disappointed that his side were unable to beat League Two opposition inside 120 minutes, and the new boss will be seeking an improved performance on Tuesday.

Their opponents, Peterhead, were unable to get their 2025-26 season underway with a victory, as co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan's men lost 4-2 to Greenock Morton.

The Blue Toon, who enjoyed a superb League Two title-winning term in 2024-25, will be hoping to respond to that defeat with a stronger performance and result against the Steelmen.

Peterhead will look to draw confidence from Clyde's result against Motherwell, as the Blue Toon finished a significant 23 points ahead of The Bully Wee last term in League Two.

However, the Blue Toon have struggled away from home in recent times, as Peterhead have won just one of their last five matches on the road, with three defeats and one draw.

Motherwell Scottish League Cup form:

Motherwell form (all competitions):





W



W



D



D



L



D





Peterhead Scottish League Cup form:

Peterhead form (all competitions):





L



W



L



W



L



W





Team News

Motherwell's 18-year-old sensation Lennon Miller was absent from their squad against Clyde due to injury, and the midfielder is not expected to return for this match.

Andy Halliday, Elliot Watt and Lukas Fadinger could retain their places in midfield in Miller's absence, while Tawanda Maswanhise, Callum Slattery and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos are all also likely to start again.

As for Peterhead, Sebastian Ross came off the bench and scored just three minutes later in their defeat to Greenock Morton, and the midfielder could start on Tuesday as a result.

Oliver Colloty also scored in that 4-2 defeat, and the striker could keep his starting place alongside Cammy Smith in attack in this one.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Koutroumbis, Gordon, Balmer, O'Donnell; Watt, Halliday; Slattery, Fadinger, Maswanhise; Stamatelopoulos

Peterhead possible starting lineup:

Newman; Strachan, Forrest, Goldie, Wilson; Pawlett, McCarthy, Ross, Dunne; Smith, Colloty

We say: Motherwell 3-1 Peterhead

Motherwell may have been held to a draw but lower league opposition last time out, but Peterhead were dominated by an inferior opposition to the Steelmen in their opening clash, meaning we expect a home win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email