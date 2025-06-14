Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Monterrey's Club World Cup opener against Inter Milan.

Monterrey and Inter Milan will start their Club World Cup campaigns when they meet on Wednesday morning.

Inter Milan are expected to top Group E, while Monterrey, River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds are set to battle for second spot.

While Inter Milan are the strong favourites to finish first in the group table, a shock victory for Monterrey could prove vital in their qualification hopes.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Wednesday's fixture.

What time does Monterrey vs. Inter Milan kick off?

The Group E fixture is set to kick off at 2am UK time on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, it is a 9pm local time kickoff.

Where is Monterrey vs. Inter Milan being played?

The match will take place at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

The stadium, built in 1922, is the largest venue of seating capacity of any hosting Club World Cup matches, with 88,500 seats.

The Rose Bowl has previously been home to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final, the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final and the championship game in the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

How to watch Monterrey vs. Inter Milan in the UK

Online streaming

DAZN are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the duration of the tournament.

You can download the free DAZN app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

What is at stake for Monterrey and Inter Milan on matchday one?

As aforementioned, Inter Milan are the overwhelming favourites to finish at the top of the Group E table, with Monterrey expected to battle it out for a second-placed finish.

The Italian side will be in action for the first time since their crushing 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, and newly-appointed manager Cristian Chivu will be hopeful of securing a winning start.

However, a surprise victory for Monterrey could be vital if they are to beat River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds to a top two place in the group.

Monterrey matchup with River Plate on June 22 for matchday two, while Inter Milan play Urawa Red Diamonds on June 21.