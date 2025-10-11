Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano is reportedly not planning to make any 'concessions' to the Bundesliga champions in terms of his contract situation.

Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano is reportedly not planning to make any 'concessions' to the Bundesliga champions amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Upamecano, who is currently on international duty with France, only has a contract with Bayern until next June, and a number of major clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Allianz Arena.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are said to be among those keen on Upamecano, with the Frenchman potentially becoming one of the most attractive free agents of all time next year.

Bayern have reportedly placed a long-term contract on the table for Upamecano, but the defender has not accepted the salary, while his agent is not thought to be happy with the commissions and fees.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenburg, neither Upamecano nor his agent are planning to make any 'concessions', with Bayern aware of the centre-back's demands.

Upamecano 'will not budge' on contract demands

The German champions must decide whether they are willing to meet the requests, and the Munich giants are believed to be determined to extend his contract, but an exit next summer cannot be ruled out.

Upamecano has made 161 appearances for Bayern, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists, since making the move to the club from RB Leipzig in 2021.

The Frenchman has featured on nine occasions for Vincent Kompany's side this season, and he is expected to be a starter for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

"The talks are ongoing, led by Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. And of course, I hope Dayot stays with us for a long time," club president Herbert Hainer recently said when asked about the situation.

Will Upamecano leave Bayern next year?

As it stands, Upamecano would be free to enter into pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in January, and there will certainly not be a shortage of interest in the defender considering his age and quality.

The centre-back will leave Allianz Arena on a free transfer unless a fresh deal can be agreed, and Upamecano is in the driving seat, with Bayern seemingly having to alter their stance in order to keep him.

It still seems more likely that Upamecano will sign a new contract than leave, but he would have the pick of a number of major clubs next year, which would involve significant wages and a substantial signing-on fee.