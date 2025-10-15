Manchester United reportedly learn the truth of whether they will be able to sign a Premier League midfielder in the January transfer window.

Manchester United target and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is unlikely to be available for purchase in January, and any price would likely be prohibitive given his contract lasts until 2029, the latest report has claimed.

A win on Sunday against Liverpool for the Red Devils would be significant for the club's European ambitions, though they will find it difficult to compete against the Merseysiders' midfield.

The likes of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes have struggled to deal with overloads in the middle of the pitch, and they could easily be overrun at Anfield.

Ruben Amorim was reportedly keen on strengthening in the middle of the pitch this past summer, but the team's failure to land Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba has meant the Portuguese coach has had to make do with a subpar midfield group.

Amorim may have to wait until the summer to add the likes of Wharton, as Sky Sports News claim that while there are no discussions about a new contract for the Englishman, a January move is not on the cards.

Why Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is crucial for Ruben Amorim's plans

Wharton is among the most talented midfielders with the ball in the Premier League, with the 21-year-old's ability to evade pressure and play forward helping Palace enjoy a strong start to the 2025-26 season.

Fernandes is a progressive passer but is uncomfortable receiving the ball in deeper areas of the pitch, which is understandable considering he is a natural number 10.

Casemiro and Ugarte are capable in possession, but both can struggle when pressed aggressively, whereas Wharton has proven he is able to consistently beat opposition pressure.

It should also be noted that the Englishman could benefit forwards such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who are at their best when they quickly receive passes in the final third.

Manchester United transfers: Should the club target Premier League players?

Under the direction of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United have looked to target established Premier League stars, with Mbeumo and Cunha joining from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

The Red Devils were also reportedly keen on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before they eventually settled for Senne Lammens in the summer.

United had previously signed a number of stars from abroad for significant fees, including the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony, only for the players to struggle in the English top flight.

Perhaps targeting players like Wharton and Baleba would help reduce the chances of new signings failing at Old Trafford, though the club would be foolish to exclusively make additions from the Premier League.