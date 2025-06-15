Manchester United face the possibility of missing out on Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, but the club reportedly have alternative targets if they miss out on the forward.

Manchester United are said to have identified Eberechi Eze and Antoine Semenyo as alternative targets to Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils only scored 44 goals in the Premier League last term - the fifth-worst return of any team - and they must address the weaknesses in their forward line if they are to improve next season.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has already been boosted by the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they are also targeting Brentford attacker Mbeumo.

However, former Bees boss Thomas Frank has been appointed as Spurs manager and is reportedly pushing to sign Mbeumo, with the club willing to match Brentford's asking price.

ESPN claim that should United miss out on the forward, Crystal Palace's Eze and Bournemouth's Semenyo could become alternative options.

Eze in profile

Eze enjoyed an exceptional season with Palace, scoring the only goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May, leading the Londoners to the Europa League.

The 26-year-old netted eight goals and provided eight assists for the Eagles in the Premier League last term, registering the most direct goal involvements he has ever managed in his five top-flight campaigns.

Eze's performances under Oliver Glasner are even more impressive when considering he had to take over the offensive responsibilities left by Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024.

Semenyo in profile

Bournemouth ended the 2024-25 Premier League season in ninth place with 56 points, their joint highest ever placement and highest ever points total in the history of the competition.

Semenyo was arguably the club's best player, scoring the second most goals (11) and registering the joint second most assists (five) of any Cherries player.

The winger is comfortable operating on both flanks and his positional versatility, as well as intensity with and without the ball, would make him an asset to United.