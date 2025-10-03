The right fit: United set sights on Spain to fix position

A recent report suggests that Manchester United have a three-player shortlist to address a problematic position at Old Trafford.





Manchester United are reportedly already monitoring defensive signings ahead of the winter transfer window, with the dust having barely settled on the summer’s business.

Ruben Amorim’s team brought in several offensive reinforcements, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko moving to Old Trafford to bolster the struggling Red Devils’ attack following a Premier League campaign in which they scored 44 league goals.

While those moves have yielded mixed results — with the Red Devils scoring seven goals in six Premier League games — the Manchester giants are said to be intent on addressing another apparent weakness in the next window.

According to Fichajes, United are seeking to strengthen at right wing-back before the season ends, having already utilised Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo out wide this season.

Manchester United target right-backs in La Liga

The report has identified three candidates that the Red Devils are monitoring for a potential winter signing.

All three players currently compete in La Liga, with Nahuel Molina, Jon Aramburu and Omar El Hilali reportedly on the Red Devils' shortlist.

According to the report, Real Sociedad's Aramburu could cost the Red Devils approximately €60m (£52.3m), as his current contract runs until 2030.

Molina, whose current contract expires in 2027, is considered attainable, given that the Atletico Madrid player has lost his spot in the team to Marcos Llorente, while Espanyol's Omar El Hilali is expected to cost around €25m (£21.8m).

The option United ultimately choose will reportedly depend on several factors, including their ages, salary expectations and the asking price of their current clubs.

Molina, Aramburu or El Hilali: Who is the best fit for United?

A review of each player's profile on Fbref highlights their strengths and weaknesses.

El Hilali’s defensive skills are impressive, with the Espanyol defender ranking in the 96th percentile for tackles attempted, 99th percentile for successful tackles and 97th percentile for tackles plus interceptions, while most of his touches come in the defensive third.

Aramburu, the La Real player, surpasses El Hilali’s rankings as he is in the 99th percentile for tackles, tackles won and tackles plus interceptions, although his attacking numbers are modest.

Regarding Molina, he receives more of the ball and makes more passes, as shown by his ranking in the 86th percentile, and he is not averse to carrying the ball in possession.

The Argentina international's greater involvement in the finalisation of moves could be valuable to United, as Molina ranks in the 82nd percentile for goal-creating actions.