Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly send scouts to watch Nantes defender Tylel Tati this season.

The 17-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the top flight of France, although a recent injury has limited his match minutes.

Tati has already featured in six Ligue 1 matches for Nantes this season, starting of all those games to collect a total of 516 minutes.

The defender is also making waves on the international scene, regularly featuring for France Under-18s as he plots his eventual way to the senior squad.

Following the international break, Tati and Nantes return to Ligue 1 action with the hosting of seventh-placed Lille on Sunday, October 19.

Man United, Arsenal among clubs keen on Tati?

According to CaughtOffside, Nantes prodigy Tati is attracting interest from "half of Europe", meaning that a 2026 transfer could be on the cards.

Firstly, the report claims that Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal have both sent scouts to keep close tabs on the 17-year-old.

As well as the Red Devils and the Gunners, it is understood that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also monitoring Tati.

There is additionally said to be vast array of interest across the continent, with the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen from the Bundesliga considering moves for the Frenchman.

Arguably the most eye-catching potential suitor of the lot, Spanish powerhouses Barcelona supposedly view Tati as a 'long-term investment'.

Tati versatility boosts price tag

Despite being yet to celebrate his 18th birthday, Tati has shown exceptional footballing intelligence during the early stages of his career.

Naturally a central defender, the France youth international has the ability to slide across and fulfil duties at left-back when required for Nantes.

The 17-year-old's versatility makes him even more intriguing option for a host of possible purchasers, including Arsenal and Manchester United.