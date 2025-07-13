Barcelona reportedly remain interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United but are only looking at a loan deal.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring four goals and registering six assists in 17 appearances for Unai Emery's side.

Villa had the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis for £40m this summer but decided against it, so the attacker's future is up in the air.

Barcelona continue to be credited with an interest in the Man United academy product, who has scored 138 times in 426 appearances for the Red Devils, in addition to contributing 77 assists.

However, a deal is complicated due to Barcelona's well-documented financial problems, and the fact that Rashford has a substantial salary at Old Trafford, collecting in the region of £300,000 a week.

Barcelona 'only interested in loan deal' for Rashford

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona remain keen on Rashford, but the Catalan outfit have decided against exploring a permanent move for the attacker.

The report claims that Barcelona want to agree a loan with Man United, but it remains to be seen what percentage of the attacker's wages could be covered by the La Liga champions.

Barcelona are also believed to be interested in Chelsea duo Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, with the Catalan giants determined to boost their options in the final third of the field.

Hansi Flick's side had been pursuing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, but the Spain international has now signed a new contract with his Basque club, so a transfer this summer is off the table.

Man United 'set to hold' Rashford talks 'next week'

According to The Mirror, Man United are set to meet with Rashford's representatives in the coming week to discuss the forward's future, with both parties hoping for a breakthrough in the near future.

The report claims that Rashford's representatives want to know how much Man United want in terms of a transfer fee, if he is to leave on a permanent basis, or how much of his wages the club would be willing to cover if a loan deal was agreed.

Rashford is currently training at the club's Carrington complex, but he is not with the first-team squad.

Man United will open their pre-season against Leeds United next weekend, but Rashford will not be involved even if he is still at the club, as his relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim is non-existent.