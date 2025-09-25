Manchester United are allegedly closing in on deals for wonderkids Mouhamed Dabo and Cristian Orozco.

Dabo, 17, is said to have been on trial with Man United over the last few weeks, and it is understood that he has made a huge impression on the club's coaching staff with his quality and maturity.

According to Africafoot, Dabo is now close to agreeing a contract with Man United, although Barcelona are believed to be considering a late hijack for the Senegal Under-17s captain.

Dabo came through the Bsport Academy, and he is viewed as a modern-day midfielder due to his physical attributes and technical qualities, and it is likely that he will link up with Man United Under-21s if a move goes through.

The midfielder is also said to have spent time on trial at Barcelona, while a number of other major clubs allegedly have him on their radar, but Man United are seemingly firmly at the head of the queue.

Man United 'closing in' on Dabo, Orozco deals

Meanwhile, according to journalist Pipe Sierra, Man United have also reached an agreement with Orozco to sign the 17-year-old from Fortaleza.

Sierra claims that the Colombian is likely to make the move to Old Trafford when he turns 18 next July, with a 'preliminary agreement' in place between the parties.

Orozco, who is also a central midfielder, is the captain of Colombia Under-17s, and it is understood that he has rejected a host of other major clubs in order to agree a move to Man United.

Ratcliffe has changed Man United's transfer policy

The English club have changed their transfer policy since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival as a minority shareholder, with outstanding youngsters being targeted rather than players approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon are among the youngsters to have joined Man United since Ratcliffe's arrival, while Sekou Kone is another being tipped to be a future first-team player.

Man United brought in Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre over the summer, meanwhile, and the 18-year-old was immediately spent on loan to Lausanne Sport.

Ruben Amorim's side are currently preparing for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford, with the Red Devils looking to make it back-to-back victories in England's top flight.