Manchester United intend to change their goalkeeper next season, with Andre Onana set to lose his status as first choice.

Largely underwhelming since his move to the Red Devils in 2023, the 29-year-old Cameroonian is expected to pay the price for the English club's poor season, having finished 16th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final. As a result, Manchester United will not take part in any European competition next season.

With Andre Onana likely to depart, the British club are looking towards Italy, specifically Atalanta, with interest in Marco Carnesecchi. The 24-year-old is reportedly valued at €25m, but according to CaughtOffside, the real asking price is double that figure, around €50m.



Marco Carnesecchi is now the leading candidate to become Man Utd's No.1 if the club decides to part ways with Andre Onana! pic.twitter.com/q5X0xvaqwk

— 365Scores (@365Scores) June 22, 2025

Marco Carnesecchi too expensive?

Atalanta, third in Serie A, have no intention of selling their first-choice goalkeeper this summer, but could be tempted if significant offers are made. Under contract until June 2029, the Italian shot-stopper is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt. A desire to leave on the player’s part could bring the price down if Atalanta agree to listen to his request, but otherwise, Manchester United will need to be very persuasive, as the Italian side are in a strong negotiating position.

This article was originally published on Foot Mercato.