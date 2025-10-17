Man United told they will not sign top target in January

Manchester United are told that they will not be able to sign one of their top transfer targets during the winter window.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has ruled out Carlos Baleba signing for Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

After impressing in Hurzeler's first season in charge of the Seagulls, Baleba subsequently began to attract interest from bigger clubs in the summer.

Man United were known to be admirers of the 21-year-old at the time and were linked with a big-money approach for his signature.

However, despite the level of United's interest, Brighton stood firm and retained the services of Baleba, who is on a contract until 2028.

Although Ruben Amorim allegedly remains keen on signing Baleba, Hurzeler has insisted that one of his key men will be remaining at the Amex Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Hurzeler reveals Brighton Baleba stance

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Hurzeler claimed that any rumours regarding the Red Devils' interest in Baleba was irrelevant in the short term.

He said: "He's a player from Brighton and no matter what the rumours are, he will be a player for Brighton until the end of the season.

"Now he has to take responsibility, now he has to make a step up and show personality. That's the next step in his personal development.

"Like we said in the last weeks, there are waves to development, but you can only get out if you take ownership and responsibility.

"No one will help you in some moments, you can only be your own supporter in some moments. He has the best environment here he can get. He has great team-mates who are there for him and support him."

How will Baleba react to Hurzeler comments?

Hurzeler's comments suggest that he is understanding of Baleba's ambition to represent a club the size of Man United.

On the flip side, he is calling on the former Lille youngster to focus on life with the Seagulls as they bid to earn a return to European football.

While Baleba has started six of Brighton's seven Premier League fixtures, he has not played longer than 69 minutes in a match since the opening weekend of the season.

That could be perceived that Hurzeler is unconvinced by Baleba's recent performances, which he naturally hopes will improve over the coming months.