Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Al-Ahli centre-forward Ivan Toney.

The Red Devils were linked with the England international during his time at Brentford, but he decided to leave the Bees for the Saudi Pro League, making the switch to Al-Ahli in August 2024.

Toney has scored 30 goals and registered six assists in 44 appearances for his Saudi club, and he has another three years left to run on his contract, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

According to Fichajes, Man United have now made an offer for Toney, with the forward said to be open to a return to the Premier League during this summer's transfer window.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions have offered an initial fee of £25m, with a further £4.3m potentially arriving in add-ons, and talks with Toney's entourage have already taken place.

The report claims that Man United could secure a deal 'in the coming days', although the striker would have to be willing to take a pay cut in order to secure a return to the Premier League.

Toney played for Brentford between 2020 and 2024, scoring 72 goals and registering 23 assists in 141 appearances for the Bees, including 36 goals and 11 assists in 83 Premier League outings.

The striker is also a seven-time England international, and he is battling to be included in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Toney represents an interesting option for Man United considering his age, and he would be a cheaper alternative to Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

Should Man United be targeting Toney?

Toney's switch to the Saudi Pro League came as a huge surprise considering that he had been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Man United when it became clear that he would be leaving Brentford.

The striker is proven in the Premier League, and he has plenty to offer in England's top flight.

This is not a signing that fits into Man United's transfer policy under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but at £25m, it is a deal that makes a lot of sense, and he could turn out to be a bargain signing for the Red Devils, who need to bring in a new option through the middle.