Manchester United allegedly make contact with Inter Milan to discuss the possibility of signing midfielder Davide Frattesi this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Inter Milan to discuss the possibility of signing midfielder Davide Frattesi during this summer's transfer window.

Frattesi made 47 appearances for Inter during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring seven goals and registering two assists, while he has represented the San Siro giants on 89 occasions since arriving from Sassuolo, initially on loan.

The 25-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

According to CaughtOffside, there is also firm interest from Man United, with the 20-time English champions contacting Inter to discuss the possibility of a summer transfer.

The report claims that Inter are prepared to let the Italy international leave this summer, although Man United are yet to make an official offer and enter into transfer discussions with the Italian giants.

Man United 'contact Inter' to discuss Frattesi

Inter are said to be willing to let the midfielder leave for €35m (£30m) this summer, making him an incredibly attractive signing considering his quality and age.

Frattesi spent time with both Lazio and Roma during his youth career before making the move to Sassuolo, and he spent seven years in their first team, with that spell including time out on loan with Ascoli, Empoli, Monza and Inter.

The midfielder is also a 29-time Italy international, boasting an impressive record of eight goals, and it is not a surprise that a number of high-level clubs are tracking him this summer.

Christian Eriksen's departure from Man United has now been officially confirmed, so there is space in the squad for a midfield addition, and at €35m (£30m), he could be a real bargain for Ruben Amorim's side.

What happens next?

Inter have been knocked out of the Club World Cup by Fluminense, so the Italian giants are now on a break before getting ready to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign.

Frattesi actually missed the summer tournament through injury, so he has not featured since the end of last season.

The midfielder allegedly wants to take his time before making a final decision on his future, but a summer switch does appear likely, and he could have the opportunity to make a lucrative transfer to the Premier League.