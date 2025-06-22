Manchester United attacker Antony is allegedly willing to take a 30% pay cut in order to leave the 20-time English champions.

The forward spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Real Betis, representing the Seville outfit on 26 occasions in all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in the process.

The 25-year-old consistently spoke of his happiness during his time in Seville, and he is believed to be determined to secure a permanent switch to Real Betis during the summer market.

However, a move to Manuel Pellegrini's side is complicated by the fact that Man United want at least £32.5m for the ex-Ajax attacker.

Meanwhile, Antony collects in the region of £150,000 a week at Old Trafford - wages that Real Betis would not be able to pay, especially after missing out on Champions League qualification for next term.

Antony 'willing to take pay cut' to secure Man United exit

According to the Manchester Evening News, Antony is prepared to take a 30% pay cut, significantly boosting Real Betis' chances of signing him during the summer market.

Real Betis president Angel Haro recently said that signing Antony on a permanent basis would be "very, very complicated".

Haro told El Partidazo: "Keeping Antony as our own is very, very complicated. We'll have a meeting with Manchester United to extend the loan for another year, to be able to share a percentage of the player.

"It's about seeing the willingness of the player and Manchester United. The first filter is set by Manchester, and then the negotiation of the player would come, but that’s a long way off.

"Besides, the player is now fully engaged, wanting to win a title with Betis. When the time comes and the season ends, he'll be able to do his part if this option opens up."

Could Antony yet stay at Man United?

Antony's form for Real Betis in the second half of last season was excellent, and he is Man United's player until June 2027.

However, it is incredibly difficult to imagine him remaining at Old Trafford this summer considering his struggles.

Antony's best work comes in a wide area, but Man United will again play with two number 10s next season, with head coach Ruben Amorim making it clear that he will not change his formation.

The Brazil international needs to leave for the sake of his career, and there are other clubs in the mix, with Atletico Madrid also believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.