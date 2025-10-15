Manchester United reportedly consider handing Casemiro a new contract at Old Trafford, providing that the experienced midfielder takes a pay cut.

Manchester United are reportedly considering handing Casemiro a new contract at Old Trafford, providing that the experienced midfielder is willing to take a significant pay cut.

The 33-year-old's £375,000-a-week contract is due to expire next June, and it has widely been reported that the ex-Real Madrid anchorman will leave Man United on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

However, Casemiro has been one of Man United's strongest performers in the early stages of the campaign, while he has also worked his way back into the Brazil set-up under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Casemiro now appears almost certain to be a starter for his country at the 2026 World Cup, and his form at club level could also allegedly see him receive a new contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United would not be prepared to simply extend his current deal, with the club unwilling to continue to pay the South American £375,000 a week for another season.

However, the report claims that the 20-time English champions are giving serious consideration to handing him a new deal on reduced terms.

Kobbie Mainoo's future remains the subject of much speculation, with the Englishman unsettled at Old Trafford, and there is a strong chance that he could leave next summer if Ruben Amorim remains in charge.

Fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte has also found it difficult to make his mark since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain, while there remains talk surrounding a potential Saudi move for captain Bruno Fernandes.

As a result, Amorim is said to be keen to keep hold of Casemiro, who is viewed as an important player in the dressing room due to his winning mentality and experience.

Should Man United hand a new deal to Casemiro?

Casemiro's Man United career looked to be over last year, but he returned for pre-season in excellent shape, and he has been a standout player for the Red Devils early this season.

The midfielder has made six Premier League appearances, scoring once, and he was back in the XI against Sunderland last time out after being suspended against Brentford following his red card in the clash with Chelsea.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Fernandes, Mainoo and Ugarte, it makes a lot of sense to keep Casemiro around on a reduced contract, but huge investment will still be needed in the midfield next year.