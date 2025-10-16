Tottenham Hotspur allegedly put together a plan to re-sign England captain Harry Kane from Bayern Munich next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly putting together a plan to re-sign Harry Kane next summer, with the North London club confident that they can tempt the England captain back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane scored 280 goals and registered 63 assists in 435 appearances for Spurs between 2009 and 2023 before making the move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old has a remarkable scoring record for the Bundesliga giants, netting 103 times in 106 appearances, in addition to coming up with 29 assists, and he fired them to the Bundesliga title last term.

Kane's form for Bayern this season has been staggering, finding the back of the net on 18 occasions in 10 appearances, while he has also struck three times for England since the start of the campaign.

The striker has a contract at Allianz Arena until June 2027, but there have been suggestions that he could be on the move next summer, with Barcelona and Manchester United both thought to be keen.

Tottenham 'planning' 2026 move to re-sign Kane

However, according to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are planning a 'blockbuster move' for their former star striker.

When recently asked about his future plans, Kane said, as quoted by The Mirror: "In terms of staying there longer, I could definitely see that

"I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously, it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together.

"Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back.

"Now I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, not so much, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back. What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point I am fully all in with Bayern."

Kane is believed to have a release clause in his contract which decreases each year, meaning that he will be affordable in the summer of 2026, with his buy-out fee at that point potentially £56m.

Kane still has his eyes on Shearer's Premier League record

Kane is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with 213, with only Alan Shearer (260) ahead of him.

In theory, it might be possible for Kane to break that record within two seasons or three considering his goalscoring abilities, and the striker will be wary of time running out on his career.

As a result, a return to the Premier League next summer makes a lot of sense, especially if he lands more domestic silverware this season and also helps Bayern strongly challenge for the Champions League.

Man United are thought to be Tottenham's main competition when it comes to the striker, but the Red Devils spent heavily on Benjamin Sesko during last summer's transfer window.

The 20-time English champions would also surely have to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign to stand a chance of re-signing Kane, who will be desperate to win the Premier League before he hangs up his boots.