Manchester United are reportedly considering moving for AC Milan's Rafael Leao during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils have already boosted their attack with the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the club are hoping to secure a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in the near future.

However, another attacker is expected to arrive before the end of the transfer window, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

According to CaughtOffside, Man United are attentive when it comes to Leao's future, with the 20-time English champions giving serious consideration to making a move for the forward.

The report claims that Ruben Amorim's side are willing to pay £60m for Leao, although that price is expected to be short of Milan's asking price, which is said to be somewhere between £68m and £85m.

Man United 'lining up' summer move for Leao

The report claims that Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in Leao, so Man United will face intense competition if they decide to make a move for the Portuguese.

Leao enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for Milan, scoring 12 goals and registering 13 assists in 50 appearances.

The forward scored eight goals and registered 10 assists in 34 Serie A outings, while he managed three goals and one assist in 10 Champions League appearances.

In total, Leao has featured on 260 occasions for Milan, scoring 70 goals and registering 62 assists, and he has a contract at San Siro until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

The release clause in his contract is said to be in the region of £149m, but Milan's delicate financial situation means that he is likely to be available for significantly less.

Should Man United pursue Leao?

Cunha-Leao-Mbeumo as a front three would be incredibly exciting for Man United supporters, but quite how that would work in practice is another matter entirely, as none of the trio are centre-forwards.

Leao is capable of operating through the middle, but his best work comes off the left, while Cunha and Mbeumo are also more comfortable in slightly deeper areas.

As a result, for all of Leao's quality, it would be slightly surprising if he made the move to Old Trafford this summer, with the Red Devils better off targeting a genuine striker, as that area was a major concern during the 2024-25 campaign.