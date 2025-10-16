Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on their former player James Garner, who only has a contract with Everton until next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on James Garner's situation at Everton, with the former Red Devils midfielder potentially becoming available on a free transfer next summer.

Garner joined Man United at the age of seven and progressed through the various youth teams at the club before debuting for the first team in 2018.

The midfielder featured on seven occasions for the Red Devils, including six appearances during the 2019-20 season, before loan spells at Watford and Nottingham Forest.

Garner moved to Everton on a permanent basis in 2022, and he has now featured on 93 occasions for the Toffees, scoring three times and registering five assists in the process.

The 24-year-old has been a vital player for David Moyes' side this season, making nine appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist.

Man United 'considering' re-signing Garner next summer

There is huge uncertainty when it comes to Garner's future at Everton, though, as his contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, via United In Focus, Man United are keeping a close eye on the Englishman's situation, with a return to Old Trafford on a free transfer viewed as a possibility.

"United are aware of James Garner’s situation, they always keep an eye on academy graduates and he is playing particularly well. I am told he has shown up well during reports within the recruitment department," said Bailey.

“He is enjoying a brilliant season with Everton under David Moyes, and that has seen Garner emerge on the radar of a number of clubs – United included. However, it is highly unlikely he ends the campaign as a free agent, with Everton talks progressing.”

Should Man United bring Garner back to Old Trafford?

Garner has developed into an excellent Premier League midfielder, and he is now a key player for Everton.

Man United are expected to revamp their midfield in 2026, with the futures of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo all unclear at this stage of proceedings.

As a result, bringing Garner back to the club on a free transfer makes a lot of sense, as he is proven in the Premier League and is also incredibly familiar with the surroundings at Man United.

However, it would be a shock if Everton allowed his contract to run down, with the Toffees still hoping that an agreement can be reached over a new deal at Hill Dickinson Stadium.