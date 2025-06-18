Manchester United and Atletico Madrid could reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid could reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently prioritising moves for attackers, with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo potentially being the next player through the door, while the club are also searching for a new striker.

Man United are believed to be open to bringing a new central midfielder to Old Trafford, though, with Christian Eriksen's departure on a free transfer already being confirmed.

Atletico, meanwhile, are also said to be keen to boost their midfield department this summer, and according to Fichajes, Frattesi has emerged as an interesting option for the capital giants.

The report claims that Inter would want at least €35m (£30m) for Frattesi, but that figure is unlikely to put either Atletico or Man United off considering the current market.

Man United, Atletico 'both interested' in Frattesi

Frattesi spent time with Lazio and Roma during his youth career before turning professional with Sassuolo, and he then made the switch to Inter in 2023, initially on loan.

The 29-time Italy international has a record of 15 goals and nine assists in 89 appearances for Inter, following on from the 11 goals and four assists he managed in 76 fixtures for Sassuolo.

Frattesi, who completed a permanent move to Inter in 2024, made 47 appearances last season, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in the process.

However, there is currently speculation surrounding his future, with the Italian giants believed to be willing to let him leave for the right price ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Would Frattesi be a good signing for Man United, Atletico?

It is not difficult to understand why Man United and Atletico are believed to be interested.

Frattesi's output in terms of goals is impressive for a central midfielder, and he seemingly has the passion required to turn out for Atletico, who know that they need a big summer transfer window.

The Italian could also thrive in the Premier League, though, and at €35m (£30m), he could be a real bargain for Man United.

A move to either is not imminent, as both clubs have other priorities at this moment in time, but it is certainly a deal to watch closely as the summer transfer window gathers pace.