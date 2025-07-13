Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho wants to remain in the Premier League during this summer's transfer window, according to a report.

The 21-year-old saw his relationship with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim break down towards the end of last season, and he is set to leave Old Trafford in the current market.

Garnacho did not return to pre-season training at the start of last week, having been given extra time off to pursue other opportunities.

The Argentina international was a regular for Man United last season, making 58 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

However, he was left out of the starting side for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in May, which led to criticism of head coach Amorim by both the player and his brother, who acts as his agent.

Garnacho 'wants Premier League stay' this summer

Amorim is said to have informed Garnacho at the end of last season that he is no longer in his plans, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future in recent weeks.

Napoli continue to be credited with an interest in the attacker, while Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with his services during this summer's transfer window.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr are also said to be keen, although it is understood that Garnacho wants to continue his career in Europe, believing that he is too young to leave it behind.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho wants to remain in the Premier League, but there is no chance that he will find a resolution with Amorim in order to stay at Old Trafford.

Which Premier League club could Garnacho join?

Chelsea were heavily linked with Garnacho in January, and the Blues continue to be credited with an interest in the attacker, so a switch to Stamford Bridge is entirely possible.

Aston Villa are also seen as genuine contenders, while Nottingham Forest have emerged as potential suitors, with the club looking for a replacement for Anthony Elanga, who has joined Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur are viewed as outsiders, with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium not entirely ruled out, and it will be fascinating to see how the Garnacho saga unfolds in the coming weeks.