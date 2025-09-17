Casemiro has decided to remain at Manchester United and complete the 2025/26 season with the club. This campaign will mark his fifth and, most likely, final season with the Red Devils.

According to information obtained by Trivela, the Brazilian recently turned down an offer from a Saudi Arabian club. The midfielder had previously indicated that he would reject any interest, and he has now made a firm decision to stay in recent days.

Previously, Casemiro had considered a move elsewhere, but the prospect of being a key starter under Ruben Amorim weighed heavily in his decision. The defensive midfielder is focused on maintaining consistent playing time, keeping the 2026 World Cup firmly in mind.

Additionally, Casemiro believes he plays a crucial role in the squad, which was a significant factor in his choice to remain at Old Trafford for what is shaping up to be another challenging season.

Casemiro Unlikely to Renew Contract

Casemiro’s contract with Manchester United runs until the end of this season. The agreement includes a clause allowing automatic renewal for one additional year, subject to mutual agreement.

However, sources indicate this is unlikely. Trivela reports that Casemiro intends to leave the club when his contract expires. This means he could be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a new club as early as January, midway through the European season.

Casemiro’s future beyond this season remains uncertain. Each transfer window, the midfielder is linked with speculation and receives offers and inquiries from Saudi clubs. While he has not ruled out a move to the Middle East, the 32-year-old is also aware he could still perform at a high level in another European league or even at a different English club.

Several factors will influence his next career move. Brazil’s performance at the 2026 World Cup, for example, could be decisive in determining his future. As such, it remains too early to make definitive predictions.

Current Status Under Ruben Amorim

Casemiro is now a guaranteed starter for Manchester United. He earned Ruben Amorim’s trust last season after initially being benched while Manuel Ugarte was preferred.

The Brazilian has retained his place for 2025/26, starting all four Premier League matches so far and only missing the EFL Cup elimination against Grimsby Town.

To maintain his high standards at a club going through a turbulent period, Casemiro follows an exacting routine covering diet, sleep, and physical conditioning, extending well beyond the requirements of Ruben Amorim’s training sessions.

This article was originally published on Trivela.