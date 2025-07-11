Manchester United reportedly remain on course to sign Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo despite the recent delay in the proposed transfer.

Manchester United allegedly remain very much on course to land Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Cameroon international expected to make the move to Old Trafford in the not too distant future.

Thus far, the Red Devils have been unable to come to an agreement with Brentford over a deal for the attacker, with their opening two offers rejected by the Bees.

The first of those is said to have been worth £55m, while the second is believed to have been in the region of £62.5m including add-ons, but Brentford are looking for more money up front.

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Man United are expected to complete a deal for the 25-year-old for a transfer fee in the region of £62.5m, with Brentford likely to receive a large chunk of that in the initial payment.

Man United 'not panicking' despite Mbeumo delay

"I don’t think there’s any real panic from Manchester United over the pursuit of Brian Mbeumo – the key here is that the player wants the move“, he told Football Insider.

“Brentford have obviously rejected two offers so far of around £60m – they’re going to try and get as much as they possibly can.

“I still expect a deal for Mbeumo to go through, probably meet somewhere in the middle around £62-63m,

“Brentford will look to get more [money] up front because they’ll need it to try and replace him – it’s not going to be cheap to find a replacement for Mbeumo because we know how key he is for them.

“Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and I fully expect this move to go through, and that Bryan Mbeumo will be a Manchester United player for the start of next season.”

Mbeumo was in excellent form for Brentford last season, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances, but his contract with the Bees is due to expire next summer.

Ferdinand concerned by Mbeumo situation

Former Man United captain Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he is concerned by the delay in the transfer.

"Man United need to find a way of meeting Brentford's valuation," the former defender said on Rio Ferdinand Presents. "The proposal doesn't seem to be enough for Brentford, but Man United need to get this done.

"It's been in the news for far too long, to get to a situation to get to the end of the window and it doesn't happen, I think that will be an egg-on-the-face situation for Man United unless they go and get someone else.

"Who have they got waiting in the wings as an alternative? We haven't heard any names that are close.

"I would be surprised if this deal doesn't go through, United have allowed it to go public and they are in a position now where they have to make a move to get it over the line. I will repeat myself: he fits the bill for me physically, he is dynamic, scores goals in the Premier League, knows the Premier League. Watch this space."

Man United have made two signings so far this summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, and both could make their debuts for the Red Devils in the pre-season friendly with Leeds United on July 19.