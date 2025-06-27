Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha during this summer's transfer window but will face a battle to convince BVB to let him leave.

Nmecha is currently representing Dortmund at the Club World Cup, helping the German side to reach the last-16 stage of the tournament courtesy of a record of two wins and one draw from three matches.

The 24-year-old made the switch to BVB from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023, and he has represented his current team on 68 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Man United are keen on Nmecha this summer, but the Red Devils face a tough task when it comes to convincing the Bundesliga team to sell.

“Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

Man United 'interested' in summer move for Nmecha

“The international has a growing market in the Premier League, speaks English as a second language, and already knows Manchester from his youth days at United’s rivals City.

“Dortmund are fighting for their player and do not want to sell him under any circumstances.”

Nmecha is a four-time Germany international, scoring once, but he spent his youth career in England with Manchester City, eventually progressing to first-team level in 2019.

The midfielder made three first-team appearances for the Citizens before making the switch to Wolfsburg, scoring three times in 50 appearances for the club ahead of a move to Dortmund.

Do Man United need another midfielder?

Bruno Fernandes is expected to operate in a deeper area for Man United next season, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo likely to be used as the number 10s behind a centre-forward.

Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Toby Collyer are also options in the middle, but Christian Eriksen will move on at the end of June, and there is certainly space in the squad for another midfielder.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is allegedly keen to add a player with pace and power, and Nmecha certainly fits the brief, so it would not be a surprise to see the German make the switch to the 20-time English champions.