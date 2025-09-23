Man United transfer news: Ruben Amorim 'very keen' on Serie A defender 'ideal' for 3-4-3 system

Amorim persistent as Man United 'very keen' on Serie A defender
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly eyeing up a move for Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco during the January transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco in January.

The Red Devils picked up only their second Premier League victory of the campaign on Sunday afternoon, when they beat Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim's side were helped massively by an early sending off to Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who brought down Bryan Mbeumo.

Man United have struggled at the beginning of this season, losing to the likes of League Two Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Without European football to contend with, the Red Devils only have Premier League matches to navigate between now and the New Year.

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco pictured on May 31, 2025

Man United want Dimarco?

According to Italian outlet Il Napolista, Manchester United are targeting a New Year swoop for a highly-rated defender ahead of the January window.

The report claims that the out-of-form Red Devils are eyeing up a move for Inter Milan veteran Dimarco at the beginning of the next calendar year.

It is understood that Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is a major fan of the 27-year-old, who has played four matches in Serie A this term.

It is believed that the Red Devils boss feels that the Italian would be an ideal fit for the 3-4-3 system currently deployed at Old Trafford.

With his contract at Inter expiring during the summer of 2027, this January is supposedly a fitting time for the club to part ways with Dimarco.

Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco in action on August 1, 2023

Stubborn Amorim

Man United head coach Amorim continues in his unwavering belief of his 3-4-3 system, even though the results are consistently poor on the pitch.

The under-pressure boss is clearly planning to stick with the formation for a long time, targeting players in the market that specialise as wing-backs.

Dimarco would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Patrick Dorgu, although the 27-year-old is not a miracle worker and could struggle at the Theatre of Dreams.

