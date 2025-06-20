Manchester United's pursuit of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo carries risks, and Sports Mole examines why missing out on the forward could be for the best.

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to have entered the race to sign Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo.

The Brentford forward enjoyed an excellent season with Brentford, scoring 20 Premier League goals, a tally only bettered by Erling Haaland (22), Alexander Isak (23) and Mohamed Salah (29).

His remarkable campaign has seen him linked with Manchester United, who were reported as being his preferred destination.

However, with Spurs having poached Brentford boss Thomas Frank and appointed him head coach, the Londoners are said to be keen on hijacking the deal.

Here, Sports Mole examines whether there could be a positive side to potentially missing out on Mbeumo.

The Bruno Fernandes problem

Should Mbeumo complete a transfer to United, he would undoubtedly bolster the club’s forward line.

His pace would be an asset to Amorim, who will not have a speedster in his squad should Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho depart as expected.

However, his arrival would almost certainly push captain Bruno Fernandes permanently into a deeper midfield role.

The 30-year-old is at his best when played as an attacking midfielder, and while he would be able to help progress play from deep, he may struggle when the Red Devils are out of possession.

Pushing Fernandes deeper into midfield may also be problematic considering the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have frequently been criticised, and they would be unlikely to make up for Fernandes's deficiencies.

Casemiro is already 33 and pairing him with Fernandes could cause Amorim’s side to experience significant defensive issues.

Though failing to sign Mbeumo would leave the club needing to sign someone with pace in attack, United’s captain would at least be able to play in his optimal position.

Funds for a striker

It should be noted that United are said to be in the market for a new number nine given the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund.

The 22-year-old scored just four goals in the Premier League last term, failing to build on his 2023-24 campaign when he netted 10 times in the top flight.

Amorim was reported to be keen on signing Liam Delap, but now that he has made the switch to Chelsea from Ipswich Town, the club will have to look for other targets.

Sporting Lisbon number nine Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike have been linked to Old Trafford, but both are likely to cost in excess of £60m.

Given that Amorim may be operating with a limited budget due to the club’s failure to qualify for Europe, it is not certain if they can afford to sign Mbeumo and a striker.

While it is difficult to definitively say that missing out on Mbeumo would be beneficial considering his quality, not parting ways with £60m could leave room for other reinforcements.