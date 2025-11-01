Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits that he reconsidered his future at Old Trafford during the Red Devils' plight in the 2024-25 campaign, but the Portuguese's tweaks are now working a treat.

Big things were expected of the Portuguese head coach after he took over from the sacked Erik ten Hag last autumn, but he instead presided over the worst Premier League season in Man United's history.

The Red Devils mustered a measly 15th-placed finish with Amorim at the helm, as well as suffering an excruciating 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League, thus denying them any European football for 2025-26.

Speculation naturally swirled surrounding Amorim's future at Old Trafford, and talk of the sack grew louder at the start of the 2025-26 season, as Man United struggled to turn their fortunes around and the 40-year-old's system came under increasing criticism.

However, the 20-time English champions now appear to have turned a corner with three successive victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, lifting them into the top six of the Premier League table before Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim: 'I thought Man United was not meant to be'

The Man United hierarchy are not thought to have given any serious consideration to sacking Amorim, who is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027 and was not believed to have had any serious thoughts of walking away either.

However, Amorim recently told Sky Sports News that he did question his place in the Premier League, although he now knows that he made the best decision of his life so far.

"It's hard to say that. Sometimes, in some moments. There were some moments that were tough to deal with, to lose so many games. That was so hard for me because this is Manchester United," Amorim said.

"The position that we had in the last year, putting all the attention on the Europa League and not winning. That was massive. I had some moments that I struggled a lot and I was thinking that maybe it's not meant to be.

"Today is the opposite. So you can write this one. Today I feel and I know that was the best decision in my life. I want to be here but for that I need to win against Nottingham Forest."

How has Ruben Amorim turned Man United's fortunes around?

Regardless of whether Man United are winning or losing, Amorim's loyalty to the 3-4-3 system remains steadfast, despite negative feedback from outsiders looking in.

The Portuguese has persisted and will continue to persist with such a formation, where Bruno Fernandes is being deployed in a deeper slot rather than his favoured number 10 role, but there is no longer so much emphasis on Man United's midfield two in the build-up.

Since Senne Lammens arrived to replace Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir in between the posts, Man United have favoured long-ball tactics, an approach that works thanks to the towering frame of new striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 6ft 5in Slovenia international can challenge any centre-back in the air, win second balls and also provide deft flick-ons for the likes of Bryan Mbeumo to chase in behind opposition backlines.

Those tactics have allowed Man Utd to register eight goals in their last three Premier League games, although their attacking prowess will be put to the test against Sean Dyche's Nottingham Forest on Saturday.