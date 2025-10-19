Manchester United have finally won at Anfield after nine years, and Bryan Mbeumo made a big impact by scoring the first goal.

Manchester United picked up their first victory at Anfield since 2016 after beating Liverpool 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League.

Bryan Mbeumo scored the opening goal for the Red Devils to give them a dream start, while Harry Maguire sealed all three points with a terrific header after Cody Gakpo restored parity in the second half.

The 26-year-old scored inside the opening two minutes after Nicky Butt achieved a similar feat at Old Trafford some 30 years ago in 1995, as per OptaJoe.

The Red Devils missed several fantastic scoring opportunities to improve their scoreline, but Ruben Amorim will be proud of his players for showing great determination to take the lead after Liverpool equalised.

Terrific result for Man Utd

A lot has been said and written about Amorim, and he faced strong criticism from the United fans after a poor start to the season.

For the first time this season, the Red Devils have picked up two wins in a row in the Premier League, and they have jumped to ninth in the table.

It has been a long wait for United to get a win at Anfield, and it will be interesting to see if they can build something positive from here on.

United came with a strong game plan, and they executed it perfectly, hitting Liverpool on the counter and exploiting their weakness at the back.

Nothing has changed at Liverpool

After a great start to the season, the Reds have now lost four games in a row in all competitions, and Arne Slot has come under pressure for the first time in his Liverpool managerial career.

What has been really surprising is that Liverpool have not learnt from the mistakes they made in the previous games, and looked completely disjointed from start to finish.

With the quality of players they have, the Reds should be able to bounce back, but for that, Slot needs to find the right balance in the side.

The Reds manager also needs to make some big and bold decisions in the upcoming games, such as dropping Mohamed Salah, who has been very poor this season.