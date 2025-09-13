Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim must make these three changes if the 20-time English champions are to triumph in Sunday's Manchester derby.

Manchester United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for the latest instalment of the Manchester derby.

The Red Devils have four points to show from their three matches of the campaign, which has left them ninth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of 13th-placed Manchester City.

Man United have been victorious on their last two trips to the Etihad Stadium, including a 2-1 success in the Premier League last season, and it would be some result for Ruben Amorim if he could oversee another victory over the Citizens at this stage of the campaign.

The Red Devils have more than enough quality to triumph, even without the services of the injured Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount, but Amorim must make three decisions in order to give his team the best possible chance of picking up all three points.

Amorim must move Fernandes into the front three

One of those is to move Bruno Fernandes into the front three; in truth, that should be straightforward to do, as both Cunha and Mount will miss the match due to injury problems.

Fernandes scored the winner against Burnley in the Premier League last time, and he is much more influential in a number 10 spot, with his defensive work in central midfield often criticised.

The Portugal international has has created the most chances in the Premier League this season, both overall (12) and in open play (eight), showing his contribution to the cause.

Meanwhile, he has found the back of the net in Man United's last three wins over Man City in all competitions, including a penalty at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League last season.

Freeing Fernandes would allow the 31-year-old to push into areas that could cause Man City problems; he has scored 99 goals for Man United and could make it a century on Sunday afternoon.

Sesko, Mainoo must come in for starts against Man City

Benjamin Sesko also now needs to come in for his first Premier League start for the Red Devils.

In truth, that should be another straightforward call, as Cunha and Mount are both out; the 22-year-old played twice for Slovenia during the international break without finding the back of the net, but the two fixtures should stand him in good stead when it comes to potentially starting on Sunday.

It would be fair to say that Sesko's Man United career has not yet taken off, but this match gives him the perfect chance to make his mark, and the Red Devils will need a focal point to take the pressure off their midfield.

Sunday's Manchester derby should also see Kobbie Mainoo make his first Premier League start of the season.

The Englishman asked to leave Old Trafford on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but he was told that he had to stay, and the academy product then featured off the bench in the second half of the game with Burnley, helping his side to record a 3-2 win.

Mainoo needs a season-starting performance, and he could cement a spot in the midfield with a strong display against Man City; there is simply no doubting his quality, he just needs to show it.

Amorim has already confirmed that Altay Bayindir will be starting over Senne Lammens, while Amad Diallo should feature as the right-sided wing-back due to Dalot's absence; Mainoo must then be given the nod over Manuel Ugarte, while Sesko simply has to start over Joshua Zirkzee.

No Data Analysis info