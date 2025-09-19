[monks data]
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Manchester United and Chelsea will both be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they square off against each other at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

While the Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-0 derby defeat at Manchester City last weekend, the Blues followed up their 2-2 draw with Brentford by losing 3-1 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


MANCHESTER UNITED vs. CHELSEA

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot pictured on April 17, 2025

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Diogo Dalot (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Sesko

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Liam Delap (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unspecified), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Dario Essugo (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

