Team News: Man United vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United will be looking to win their third Premier League game in a row when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils surprisingly claimed a 2-1 victory away against reigning champions Liverpool last weekend, while the Seagulls beat Newcastle United 2-1 on their own turf last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


MANCHESTER UNITED vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Harry Maguire (knock), Mason Mount (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Joel Veltman (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Brajan Gruda (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

Written by
Oliver Thomas
