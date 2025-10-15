Premier League GW8: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek eight of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The eighth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will begin on Saturday afternoon, with Nottingham Forest welcoming Chelsea for the early kickoff.

There are seven games on Saturday, with the pick of the matches seeing Arsenal head to Fulham, while there are two fixtures on Sunday, including Manchester United's trip to Liverpool.

The action will then conclude with West Ham United's home fixture against Brentford on Monday night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the eighth set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.


NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer in August 2025.

FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle)

Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Chris Wood (knee)

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh)

Doubtful: Andrey Santos (unspecified), Reece James (knock), Cole Palmer (groin), Wesley Fofana (concussion), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Enzo Fernandez (knee)


SUNDERLAND VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Saturday, 3pm)

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle in Championship playoff final in May 2025.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Reinildo (suspended), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (knock), Noah Sadiki (ankle)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (wrist)

Doubtful: None


BURNLEY VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

Dan James of Leeds United on August 10, 2024

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (ankle)

Doubtful: Harry Gray (hip), Lucas Perri (muscle), Wilfried Gnonto (calf)


CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Saturday, 3pm)

Bournemouth's Adam Smith on August 23, 2025

PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: None

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)

Doubtful: None


BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

Yoane Wissa on May 18, 2025

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee), Diego Gomez (muscle)

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh)

Doubtful: Jacob Ramsey (ankle)


MANCHESTER CITY VS. EVERTON (Saturday, 3pm)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri before his side's game against Brentford, on October 5, 2025

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (thigh)

Doubtful: Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Abdukodir Khusanov (foot), Omar Marmoush (knee)

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (ineligible)

Doubtful: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (groin), Michael Keane (chest)


FULHAM VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on September 13, 2025

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Kenny Tete (knee)

Doubtful: Raul Jimenez (groin), Sasa Lukic (muscle)

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (groin)


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. ASTON VILLA (Sunday, 2pm)

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison pictured on May 1, 2025

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: Randal Kolo Muani (thigh)

VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Tyrone Mings (ankle)

Doubtful: Emiliano Buendia (head), Ollie Watkins (knock)


LIVERPOOL VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)

Liverpool's Alisson Becker on March 9, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Wataru Endo (undisclosed)

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui (thigh)


WEST HAM UNITED VS. BRENTFORD (Monday, 8pm)

Brentford's Aaron Hickey in action on September 29, 2023

WEST HAM

Out: George Earthy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Niclas Fullkrug (knock)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee)

Doubtful: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (thigh), Aaron Hickey (knee)


