Premier League GW5: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By , Football Editor
Premier League GW5: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek five of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The fifth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will begin on Saturday afternoon, with Liverpool welcoming Everton for the latest instalment of the Merseyside derby.

Manchester United will host Chelsea in a huge match on Saturday night, while there is a blockbuster of a fixture on Sunday afternoon, as title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City prepare to lock horns in North London.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the fifth set of fixtures in England's top flight.


LIVERPOOL VS. EVERTON (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Liverpool's Curtis Jones pictured on August 4, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Out: Curtis Jones (muscle)

Doubtful: None

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitalii Mykolenko (knock)


BURNLEY VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Saturday, 3pm)

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in action on October 25, 2024

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Lesley Ugochukwu (suspended)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)


BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (Saturday, 3pm)

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison pictured on April 13, 2025

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knee), Maxim De Cuyper (knock)

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock)


WEST HAM UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE (Saturday, 3pm)

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring against Leicester City on February 27, 2025

WEST HAM

Out: Luis Guilherme (shoulder), Tomas Soucek (suspended)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Matheus Franca (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (muscle), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)


WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen on August 16, 2025

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Achilles)

Doubtful: Ki-Jana Hoever (knee)

LEEDS

Out: Lucas Perri (muscle) 

Doubtful: Joel Piroe (calf), Daniel James (knock)


MANCHESTER UNITED VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha and Diogo Dalot on August 30, 2025

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Matheus Cunha (thigh), Mason Mount (unknown), Diogo Dalot (muscle)

CHELSEA

Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh)

Doubtful: None


FULHAM VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 8pm)

Fulham manager Marco Silva on May 25, 2025

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

BRENTFORD

Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)

Doubtful: None


SUNDERLAND VS. ASTON VILLA (Sunday, 2pm)

Youri Tielemans for Aston Villa on May 3, 2025

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)

Doubtful: Dan Ballard (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder), Enzo Le Fee (knock)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (knock), Youri Tielemans (calf)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock), Boubacar Kamara (hamstring)


BOURNEMOUTH VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon on August 9, 2025

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)

Doubtful: Bafode Diakite (muscle), Ryan Christie (ankle)

NEWCASTLE

Out: Joelinton (groin), Anthony Gordon (suspended), Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Doubtful: None


ARSENAL VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka pictured on August 9, 2025

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knock), Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

MAN CITY

Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf)

Doubtful: None


PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK FIVE: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Man City)

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knock), Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

Doubtful: None


ASTON VILLA (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Ross Barkley (knock), Youri Tielemans (calf)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock), Boubacar Kamara (hamstring)


BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Newcastle)

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)

Doubtful: Bafode Diakite (muscle), Ryan Christie (ankle)


BRENTFORD (vs. Fulham)

Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)

Doubtful: None


BRIGHTON (vs. Tottenham)

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knee), Maxim De Cuyper (knock)


BURNLEY (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Lesley Ugochukwu (suspended)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)


CHELSEA (vs. Man United)

Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh)

Doubtful: None


CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. West Ham)

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Matheus Franca (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (muscle), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)


EVERTON (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitalii Mykolenko (knock)


FULHAM (vs. Brentford)

Out: None

Doubtful: None


LEEDS (vs. Wolves)

Out: Lucas Perri (muscle) 

Doubtful: Joel Piroe (calf), Daniel James (knock)


LIVERPOOL (vs. Everton)

Out: Curtis Jones (muscle)

Doubtful: None


MANCHESTER CITY (vs. Arsenal)

Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf)

Doubtful: None


MANCHESTER UNITED (vs. Chelsea)

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Matheus Cunha (thigh), Mason Mount (unknown), Diogo Dalot (muscle)


NEWCASTLE UNITED (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: Joelinton (groin), Anthony Gordon (suspended), Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Doubtful: None


NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Burnley)

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)


SUNDERLAND (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)

Doubtful: Dan Ballard (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder), Enzo Le Fee (knock)


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Brighton)

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock)


WEST HAM UNITED (vs. Crystal Palace)

Out: Luis Guilherme (shoulder), Tomas Soucek (suspended)

Doubtful: None


WOLVES (vs. Leeds)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Achilles)

Doubtful: Ki-Jana Hoever (knee)

ID:581664:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect15239:
Written by
Matt Law

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Manchester United Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City Leeds United Everton Burnley Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham Brentford Sunderland Aston Villa Bournemouth Newcastle United Injury News Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!