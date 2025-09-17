Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek five of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The fifth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will begin on Saturday afternoon, with Liverpool welcoming Everton for the latest instalment of the Merseyside derby.

Manchester United will host Chelsea in a huge match on Saturday night, while there is a blockbuster of a fixture on Sunday afternoon, as title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City prepare to lock horns in North London.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the fifth set of fixtures in England's top flight.

LIVERPOOL VS. EVERTON (Saturday, 12.30pm)

LIVERPOOL

Out: Curtis Jones (muscle)

Doubtful: None

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitalii Mykolenko (knock)

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Lesley Ugochukwu (suspended)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (Saturday, 3pm)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knee), Maxim De Cuyper (knock)

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock)

WEST HAM

Out: Luis Guilherme (shoulder), Tomas Soucek (suspended)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Matheus Franca (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (muscle), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Achilles)

Doubtful: Ki-Jana Hoever (knee)

LEEDS

Out: Lucas Perri (muscle)

Doubtful: Joel Piroe (calf), Daniel James (knock)

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 5.30pm)

MAN UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Doubtful: Matheus Cunha (thigh), Mason Mount (unknown), Diogo Dalot (muscle)

CHELSEA

Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

BRENTFORD

Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)

Doubtful: Dan Ballard (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder), Enzo Le Fee (knock)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (knock), Youri Tielemans (calf)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock), Boubacar Kamara (hamstring)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)

Doubtful: Bafode Diakite (muscle), Ryan Christie (ankle)

NEWCASTLE

Out: Joelinton (groin), Anthony Gordon (suspended), Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Doubtful: None

ARSENAL VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Sunday, 4.30pm)

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knock), Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

MAN CITY

Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf)

Doubtful: None

