The fifth gameweek of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign will begin on Saturday afternoon, with Liverpool welcoming Everton for the latest instalment of the Merseyside derby.
Manchester United will host Chelsea in a huge match on Saturday night, while there is a blockbuster of a fixture on Sunday afternoon, as title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City prepare to lock horns in North London.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the fifth set of fixtures in England's top flight.
LIVERPOOL VS. EVERTON (Saturday, 12.30pm)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Curtis Jones (muscle)
Doubtful: None
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)
Doubtful: Vitalii Mykolenko (knock)
BURNLEY VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Saturday, 3pm)
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Lesley Ugochukwu (suspended)
Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Ola Aina (muscle)
Doubtful: Murillo (ankle)
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (Saturday, 3pm)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)
Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knee), Maxim De Cuyper (knock)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle)
Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (knock)
WEST HAM UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE (Saturday, 3pm)
WEST HAM
Out: Luis Guilherme (shoulder), Tomas Soucek (suspended)
Doubtful: None
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Matheus Franca (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Ismaila Sarr (thigh)
Doubtful: Adam Wharton (muscle), Odsonne Edouard (Achilles), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. LEEDS UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Achilles)
Doubtful: Ki-Jana Hoever (knee)
LEEDS
Out: Lucas Perri (muscle)
Doubtful: Joel Piroe (calf), Daniel James (knock)
MANCHESTER UNITED VS. CHELSEA (Saturday, 5.30pm)
MAN UNITED
Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee)
Doubtful: Matheus Cunha (thigh), Mason Mount (unknown), Diogo Dalot (muscle)
CHELSEA
Out: Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (thigh)
Doubtful: None
FULHAM VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 8pm)
FULHAM
Out: None
Doubtful: None
BRENTFORD
Out: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND VS. ASTON VILLA (Sunday, 2pm)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)
Doubtful: Dan Ballard (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Luke O'Nien (shoulder), Enzo Le Fee (knock)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Ross Barkley (knock), Youri Tielemans (calf)
Doubtful: Amadou Onana (hamstring), Andres Garcia (knock), Boubacar Kamara (hamstring)
BOURNEMOUTH VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (hamstring)
Doubtful: Bafode Diakite (muscle), Ryan Christie (ankle)
NEWCASTLE
Out: Joelinton (groin), Anthony Gordon (suspended), Yoane Wissa (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)
Doubtful: None
ARSENAL VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Sunday, 4.30pm)
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knock), Martin Odegaard (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
MAN CITY
Out: Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle), Mateo Kovacic (calf)
Doubtful: None
