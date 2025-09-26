Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reveals that Noussair Mazraoui has picked up an injury which will keep him on the sidelines until after the October international break.

Mazraoui was not involved in Thursday's training session at Carrington, leading to suggestions that the Morocco international, who missed the start of the season with a muscular problem, had picked up an injury.

Amorim, speaking during his press conference on Friday, has confirmed that the versatile defender has suffered an issue which will rule him out until at least the Premier League clash with Liverpool on October 19.

Mazraoui will be one of four players missing for Man United against Brentford on Saturday, with Lisandro Martinez still injured and Casemiro suspended, while Amad Diallo will not feature due to a personal issue.

"Licha is out. Casemiro is out because of the red card. Amad is not here because someone in his family passed away. We are giving all the support to Amad and understood he needed to return home," said Amorim.

Mazraoui, Amad will be missing for Man United against Brentford

"He [Mazraoui] is out also. He will not be back until the international break."

Diogo Dalot handed Man United a fitness boost when he returned to training earlier this week, with the Portugal international recovering from a muscular problem.

It is likely that Dalot will go straight back into the XI due to the absences of Mazraoui and Amad, while Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount both made their injury returns off the bench against Chelsea last time out.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro were on the scoresheet in Man United's 2-1 success over Chelsea, and the Red Devils will now be bidding to make it back-to-back successes in England's top flight.

"I don't say playing well, because I think we have done that, but it's normal the fans don't know what is going to happen the next game. To be honest, I have an idea, but I don't know how it's going to be and I'm the manager of the team," said Amorim when asked about the importance of picking up another win.

"The best way of dealing with that is approaching every game like it's the last one. I understand the feeling of the fans, so let's start changing that feeling to present ourselves with the urgency of what we need to do on the pitch."

Amorim wants to build momentum against Brentford

Amorim also said that it is "really important" to start to build momentum following a slow start to the season.

"It's really important. We talk about that in the end of the game. We need the sense of urgency that we need to win, no matter what. It's going to be really difficult," he added.

"Every time we start to prepare for the next game and watch the opponent, we think it's going to be really tough. I have that feeling. But for me, we cannot control the game.

"The most important thing is to start the game like we did against Chelsea and Burnley. These kind of games, we need to be really focused and have the feeling of needing to win every match."

Man United have picked up seven points from their opening five matches of the 2025-26 campaign, which has left them in 11th spot in the Premier League table leading into gameweek six.

