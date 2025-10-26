Blow or relief: Maguire's injury status revealed

Ruben Amorim discusses Harry Maguire's absence from Manchester United's squad against Brighton & Hove Albion, revealing when the defender is expected to return.





Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provided an update on Harry Maguire on Saturday evening.

The former Red Devils captain missed the 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, where he was seen in the stands with Tom Heaton.

Matheus Cunha and Casemiro scored first-half goals to give the hosts the lead before Bryan Mbeumo's first of two goals made it 3-0; however, a Danny Welbeck strike against his former club and Charalampos Kostoulas threatened to make Old Trafford nervous in the final minutes of stoppage time.

Nonetheless, Mbeumo scored in the 97th minute to secure United's third consecutive Premier League win, their first under Amorim, meaning they managed to navigate Saturday’s match without the experienced centre-back.

Harry Maguire injury: How long will Man Utd centre-back be out for?

Amorim’s remarks on the eve of the Brighton win and moments before the game started suggest that Maguire’s absence was precautionary.

“I’m hoping to have Harry next week,” said Amorim to Sky Sports News (via Manchester Evening News).

“It’s a simple thing but you never know and I don’t like to take risks with players – it’s the wrong thing for Harry and the wrong thing for his teammates. I’m trying to show every time that everyone is important in this team.”

Leny Yoro replaced Maguire against the Seagulls, but Amorim's comments suggest the England centre-back will return to the team for the match against Nottingham Forest at the start of November.

The former Sheffield United centre-back had played seven of United's eight Premier League matches before missing out on the ninth.

Harry Maguire injury: Who are Manchester United's defensive options?

Aside from Maguire, whose resurgence after a low period is commendable, Amorim's centre-back options include Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Lisandro Martinez.

De Ligt has appeared in eight out of the nine league matches for the Red Devils, while Yoro and Luke Shaw have rotated as the last defenders in the back three.

Martinez is expected to return to team training before the end of the year after his prolonged knee injury and could return to competitive play in 2025.

If the 2022 World Cup winner remains sidelined, however, Amorim is likely to continue with the four defenders: Maguire, Yoro, De Ligt and Shaw for those three positions.