Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim now has no excuse not to unleash Benjamin Sesko as the Red Devils reportedly learn whether Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha will be fit for the Manchester derby.

Manchester United will have to cope without at least three players for Sunday's Premier League Manchester derby with Manchester City, but it is not all doom and gloom for Ruben Amorim.

The first international break of the season arguably came at the worst time for the Red Devils head coach, who masterminded a morale-boosting 3-2 triumph over Burnley in Premier League gameweek three.

A last-gasp Bruno Fernandes spot kick propelled Man United to their first triumph of the season in any competition, but the victory was not without sacrifice for the 20-time English champions.

Amorim lost summer signing Matheus Cunha to a thigh injury after just 31 minutes against the Clarets, shortly before Mason Mount was withdrawn at half time due to an unspecified complaint of his own.

The Portuguese boss admitted post-match that he was unsure of the severity of their problems, but according to The Mirror, neither Cunha nor Mount will be able to take part in Sunday's showdown at the Etihad.

Cunha, Mount 'to miss' Man United's clash with Man City

Amorim is yet to speak to the press - the Man United coach will hold his pre-game media conference on Friday - but the report claims that the attacking pair are guaranteed absentees for the derby battle.

Cunha and Mount are joined in the treatment room by integral defender Lisandro Martinez, who is now seven months into his recovery from a serious knee injury, and it will be another several weeks before he can be considered for selection again.

Furthermore, Diogo Dalot was not involved for Portugal during the recent international break on account of a muscular issue, although it is still not clear whether the right-back will be able to take part in the meeting with Pep Guardiola's side.

However, Amorim may have no need to risk his compatriot at the Etihad, as the report adds that Noussair Mazraoui should be on course to make the starting XI after earning a few minutes as a substitute in the five-goal thriller with Burnley.

Mazraoui missed the beginning of the campaign due to a thigh problem sustained in pre-season, but he was able to rest up during the hiatus, having not been called up to the Morocco squad for their World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Niger and Zambia this month.

Who could replace Cunha, Mount for Man United's clash with Man City?

The absences of Cunha and Mount deprive Amorim of two players well-suited to his system, and the ex-Sporting Lisbon manager is believed to be particularly fond of the latter.

Mount operated in tandem with Bryan Mbeumo and Cunha against Burnley - the latter playing as the central striker - and Amorim now arguably has no excuse not to unleash Benjamin Sesko from the first whistle.

The Slovenia international has endured a slow start to his Red Devils career and was overlooked by Amorim when Cunha suffered his injury; instead, Joshua Zirkzee was brought on before Sesko replaced Casemiro deep into the second half.

However, Sesko played the full 90 minutes in both of Slovenia's games during the international period, so fitness is not an issue for the 22-year-old, who will surely now come into consideration for a full debut.

Mount's absence does open the door for Zirkzee to start in a deeper role, but either Kobbie Mainoo - who replaced his compatriot at Old Trafford - or Manuel Ugarte should be brought into the XI, depending on where Amorim intends to use Bruno Fernandes.