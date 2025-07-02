Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Manchester United's summer pre-season schedule, including details on who they will play, how to follow the matches and whether new signing Matheus Cunha will feature.

Ruben Amorim will be under major pressure to deliver a huge improvement at Manchester United next season, with the Red Devils having an incredibly difficult 2024-25 campaign under the Portuguese.

The 20-time English champions are due to return to pre-season training on July 7, with the team working towards their Premier League opener against bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about Man United's pre-season schedule, including details on their opponents, how to tune in to the matches and whether any of their new signings could be involved.

Who are Man United playing in pre-season?

Man United's preparations for the 2025-26 campaign will officially begin on July 19, when they take on newly-promoted Premier League outfit Leeds United in Stockholm.

The Red Devils will then head to the United States for a pre-season tour, with the team set to take part in the Premier League Summer Series, which runs between July 26 and August 3.

Man United will face West Ham United in New Jersey on July 26 (July 27 UK time), Bournemouth in Chicago on July 30 (July 31 UK time) and Everton on August 3 in Atlanta.

The 20-time English champions will then return to the United Kingdom for their final pre-season match of the summer, which takes place at Old Trafford against Fiorentina on August 9.

Eight days after the Fiorentina clash, Man United take on Arsenal in their Premier League opener.

Man United 2025-26 pre-season schedule:

July 19: Man United vs. Leeds (2pm BST | Strawberry Arena, Stockholm)

July 27: Man United vs. West Ham United (12am BST | MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

July 31: Man United vs. Bournemouth (2.30am BST | Soldier Field, Chicago)

August 3: Man United vs. Everton (10pm BST | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

August 9: Man United vs. Fiorentina (12.45pm BST | Old Trafford, Manchester)

Can I watch Man United's pre-season friendlies in the UK?

All of Man United's pre-season matches will be available to watch on MUTV.

Coverage will also be available on Man United's official website and on their official app.

Will Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo play in Man United's pre-season friendlies?

Man United officially completed a £62.5m move for Matheus Cunha on July 12, with the Brazil international making the switch to Old Trafford from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The attacker, who could be handed the number 10 shirt by Man United, is in line to make his debut for the club in their pre-season opener with Leeds, while he is also set to travel to the United States for their pre-season tour.

Man United are also hoping to soon confirm a deal for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are currently attempting to come to an agreement with the Bees over the Cameroon international, who may also be able to make his debut for the club against Leeds on July 19.

Man United are also expected to sign a new goalkeeper, wing-back and central midfielder before the transfer window closes, although the Mbeumo transfer is the closest at this stage of proceedings.