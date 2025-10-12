Former Manchester City defender Kyle Walker feels that he was "selfish" in making a transfer to AC Milan earlier this year.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has suggested that he has regrets over the manner of his initial exit from the Etihad Stadium.

During the summer transfer window, Walker ended his long-term spell with the Premier League giants to sign for newly-promoted Burnley.

The 35-year-old has since established himself as an important member of Scott Parker's squad, but it is his second stint away from Man City this year.

In January, Walker made the decision to join AC Milan on loan after struggling for form and finding himself dropping down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Walker subsequently made 16 appearances for the Italian side and enjoyed a new experience at San Siro, yet he has described his decision to move there as "selfish".

Walker claims he was "selfish" to join AC Milan

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Walker has hinted that he has regrets over opting to leave Man City at a time when they were performing indifferently in several competitions.

He said: "Should I have left and gone on loan to AC Milan? I was the club captain, and you're the first one in line when things are not going really well. At that time in the season, should I have left? Looking back at it now, probably no.

"I should have stood by or next to my team-mates, next to my friends and people who I class as my family. But for the first time probably in my career I was selfish and I thought about myself and I wanted to play football.

"I don't see it as a bad reason but I wasn't happy sitting on the bench and getting a game here, there and whenever. I felt that I still had a point to prove that I could still play at a high level. When a club like AC Milan comes I didn't think I could turn them down."

Best move for all parties

Regardless of Walker's comments, the decision to move to Milan at that point was the best outcome for all parties.

Guardiola had seemingly lost faith in one of his longest-serving players and Walker needed a new challenge after seven-and-a-half years at the club.

City also needed to transition out of relying on the veteran and start to bring through younger options at right-back, something that remains work in progress.