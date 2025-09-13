Man City transfer news: Citizens ‘plotting’ move to rival Liverpool for Crystal Palace star

Manchester City reportedly join Liverpool in the race to sign England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to rival Liverpool for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in 2026. 

Guehi is still a member of Oliver Glasner’s squad after seeing a proposed move to Liverpool fall through on deadline day.

The England international completed his medical after the two clubs had reached an agreement over a transfer, but Palace’s failure to sign a replacement forced Guehi to stay put at Selhurst Park. 

However, Guehi is unlikely to be at Palace beyond the end of the season, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

England's Marc Guehi in training on September 3, 2025

Man City plotting Guehi swoop

As a result, several top clubs will be sensing the opportunity to sign a top Premier League defender on a free transfer in 2026, or secure a bargain deal in the January transfer window.

Liverpool are still keen to bring the 25-year-old to Anfield in 2026, but they could face competition from one of their Premier League rivals.

According to Mick Brown for Football Insider, Man City have identified Guehi as a top target for their future transfer business.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola’s side are one of the ‘clear contenders’ in the race to secure Guehi’s services next year. 

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi in a UEFA Conference League qualifier on August 21, 2025

Do Man City need to sign Guehi?

Guardiola can currently call upon Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov and John Stones as his central defensive options. 

Man City also have the central defensive trio of Vitor Reis, Juma Bah and Manuel Akanji out on loan, although the latter will make his switch to Inter Milan permanent if the Italian giants win the Serie A title. 

Reis and Bah may be seen as players for the future, while there is uncertainty surrounding Stones's long-term future, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

As a result, the Citizens could look to bolster their defensive ranks next summer, and in Guehi, they would get a player ready to make the step up to one of the Premier League's top clubs. 

Written by
Ben Sully

