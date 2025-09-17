Manchester City were the "first and only option" for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer transfer window after PSG refused to accept the goalkeeper's "difficult" contract demands that led to his exit.

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma left the club this summer following a disagreement over the player’s salary demands during contract negotiations.

The 26-year-old Italy international secured a deadline day move to Manchester City for a reported £26m and produced a dominant goalkeeping display as he kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut in a 3-0 derby win over Manchester United last weekend.

Donnarumma inspired PSG to their first ever Champions League triumph last season, as well as winning a domestic treble, but the French giants opted to cash in on the goalkeeper - who was briefly exiled from Luis Enrique's squad at the start of this season - because they did not want to lose him on a free transfer when his contract was due to expire in June 2026.

Explaining the reasons behind PSG’s decision to let Donnarumma depart, sporting director Luis Campos told RMC Sport: “The club’s policy is to build a team more important than any individual.

"Gianluigi Donnarumma asked for a salary at the level of the old PSG, not the current PSG. Our policy is closely tied to sporting performances, you earn more when you deserve it.

"Gianluigi was the first player we approached about an extension, but we quickly understood that it will be difficult due to his demands. We both took time to discuss Gianluigi’s situation - it’s a set of circumstances that led to his departure.”

Donnarumma: ‘Man City was my first and only option’

Donnarumma is expected to make his Champions League debut for Man City in Thursday’s League Phase opener against Napoli, and ahead of that contest at the Etihad Stadium, the goalkeeper made it clear that joining Pep Guardiola’s side was the “first and only option” for him in the summer.

Asked at a press conference on Wednesday to give his side of the story as to why he left PSG, Donnarumma said: "I don't really like to talk about the past. Some people make their own decisions, choices, it's part of football. Everybody makes their own decisions and choices.

"Now I'm here, I'm happy, and I'm very proud, and I wish my old teammates the best because they deserve it. I've got a great relationship with them, they've always shown me affection even when they knew I was leaving; for me, that was a very big thing, very important - to know I'd left something important to my ex-teammates. This makes me proud as well.

"Now I'm here, I'm at Man City, in a huge club with so much history, and a club that really wants to win and surprise everyone. I'm sure that myself and my teammates will do everything we can to take Man City higher and higher."

On joining Man City, Donnarumma added: "I was very clear; my desire was to come here. That was my first and only option, the only thing I wanted.

“My only choice was to come here, the only one, so I'm happy to be here, happy to be a part of this fantastic team, a fantastic family, and give so much to these colours, to this badge. I really hope to do it for many years!

Donnarumma: ‘I knew Guardiola was pushing for my arrival at City’

"Before the summer I knew that Man City were very interested in me, and then the relationship strengthened after the Club World Cup.

“I knew that [Guardiola] was pushing for my arrival here, everybody wanted me here, so that really spurred me on, it gave me such pride to see such a demonstration of affection from them, so I didn't hesitate to come here.

On Guardiola, Donnarumma said: "I thank the manager; for me it's an honour and a pride to be at Man City, and to have him as my coach! And his history, his football history, so I'm really excited to be here and have him as my coach.

“I definitely still have a lot to improve, I can give so much more, that's my objective; to keep improving and give my all!"

Donnarumma, who has arrived at Man City following the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Ederson to Fenerbahce, has been described as a “top-class keeper” by Guardiola, who can see the Italian playing in his team for “many years”.

Man City’s new No.25 is expected to be installed as Guardiola’s new first-choice shot-stopper, but the Euro 2020 winner faces stern competition from fellow summer signing James Trafford this season.