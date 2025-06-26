Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Callum Doyle to Hoffenheim, Johan Bakayoko to Newcastle and Quilindschy Hartman to Burnley

Manchester City have reportedly rejected a £6.5m bid from Hoffenheim for defender Callum Doyle.

The 21-year-old has amassed 158 senior appearances across four separate loans at Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City and Norwich City, spending last season with the latter.

Doyle established himself as a first-team regular with Norwich in the 2024-25 campaign, chipping in with one goal and seven assists across 40 Championship matches as the Canaries finished 13th in the table.

The left-sided defender, who is comfortable operating at centre-back and left-back, still has two years remaining on his Man City contract, but he is unlikely to be integrated into Pep Guardiola’s senior squad any time soon and has subsequently been tipped to leave this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Doyle is attracting the attention of several clubs in England and Europe, with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim the first of those to test the waters, albeit unsuccessfully.

Doyle is said to be keen to leave the Etihad Stadium permanently, but Man City’s valuation of the young defender is currently unknown.

As well as Hoffenheim, Serie A outfit Udinese are understood to be another club monitoring Doyle’s situation this summer.

Newcastle target four Anthony Elanga alternatives?

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have reportedly drawn up a list of four potential alternatives to Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga this summer.

The 23-year-old winger is believed to be one of the Magpies’ top targets ahead of the new season, but they recently failed with an opening offer of £45m, with Forest only prepared to entertain bid in the region of £60m.

Should Newcastle decide to walk away from a deal for Elanga, TEAMtalk claims that they could turn their attention to PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, a 22-year-old Belgium international who scored 12 goals in 46 games last season and has just a year left on his contract.

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi is also said to be on their radar, but prising the 23-year-old Germany international - who recorded 12 goals and nine assists in 39 matches last season - away from the Bundesliga giants could prove challenging.

Another attacker of interest to Newcastle is West Ham United’s Mohamed Kudus who endured a difficult 2024-25 season and has been tipped to leave the London Stadium.

In addition, the Magpies are said to be keeping tabs on Liverpool and Chelsea-linked Malick Fofana, who is expected to leave Lyon following confirmation of their relegation to Ligue 2 for financial mismanagement.

Burnley confirm permanent signing of Quilindschy Hartman



Quilindschy has arrived ? pic.twitter.com/lxVV9j3bdC

— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 26, 2025

Staying in the Premier League and newly-promoted Burney have announced the signing of left-back Quilindschy Hartman from Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international moves to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a four-year deal until June 2029.

“It’s a really special feeling of hunger and excitement,” Hartman told Burnley’s official website following confirmation of his transfer.

“From the first moment I spoke to the coach, I was really excited and impressed and I would say he was the biggest influence in me coming here.

“I’m so glad the deal is now done, I’m really proud to be here and I can’t wait to start next week.”

Hartman has ended his 15-year association with Feyenoord, which began back in 2010 when he joined their academy and worked his way through the club’s youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2022.

The defender made a total of 83 first-team appearances for Feyenoord, including just 12 Eredivisie outings during an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign.

Hartman becomes Burnley’s second signing in as many days following the arrival of 21-year-old goalkeeper Max Weiss from Karlsruher for a reported £4.3m.