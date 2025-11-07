Manchester City reportedly already make a decision over whether to loan out Regan Heskey during the winter transfer window.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly already decided whether to loan out Jaden Heskey during the winter transfer window.

As one of the sons of former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey, the progression of Jaden - as well as his brother Reigan - at Man City has naturally attracted attention.

Both players were provided with their senior debut earlier this season when they each featured in an EFL Cup tie at Huddersfield Town.

However, Guardiola and club officials have been left with a decision to make over how to enhance their development during the second half of the campaign.

Will Man City loan out Jaden Heskey?

According to Football Insider, Guardiola is happy for Jaden Heskey to link up with a Championship or League One club in January.

While he remains highly-regarded behind the scenes at the Etihad Stadium, earning more game time elsewhere is deemed more realistic than in City matches of growing importance.

Aside from his 14-minute substitute outing versus Huddersfield, Jaden has not featured in another first-team squad.

The attack-minded prospect has made nine appearances for the Under-21s in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, providing four assists.

Heskey has completed the 90 minutes in each of those matches, yet regular senior action is viewed as more beneficial for his long-term development.

Is the Championship or League One a better fit for Heskey?

Despite Man City naturally wanting Heskey to play at the highest level possible, his next destination will surely be dependent on likely game time.

A number of young talent are already at EFL clubs, including Finley Burns who has gone from making nine appearances for Championship side Hull City in 2024-25 to League One outfit Reading where he was regularly playing 90 minutes until the middle of October.

That is an example of City valuing minutes over playing level, and it may become a choice of Heskey either moving to a lower-placed Championship side or higher-end League One team.