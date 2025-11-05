Manchester City allegedly identify a player regarded as a 'top-level alternative' to Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento.

Manchester City have allegedly identified an alternative to Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento.

Throughout the summer transfer window, the Premier League giants were linked with the England international after his impressive progression at St James' Park.

However, after reportedly being told that it would cost at least £70m to sign Livramento, City opted against adding a fresh face to their squad for that position.

Instead, Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis and Abdukodir Khusanov have shared duties in that area of the pitch, Nunes currently viewed as Pep Guardiola's first-choice pick.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Spaniard is still considering ways to strengthen his options on the right side of his defence.

Guardiola interested in Spain Under-21 international

According to Fichajes, Guardiola is interested in signing Sporting Lisbon's Ivan Fresneda during one of the next two transfer windows.

Fresneda has long been in the public eye on the continental scene after impressing as a youngster for Real Valladolid, subsequently earning him a transfer to Sporting in August 2023 for a fee between £8m and £9m.

While the 21-year-old is still waiting to make his Spain debut, he has racked up 55 appearances for the Portuguese giants, contributing three goals and two assists.

The report suggests that Fresneda has become an attractive option for Guardiola, particularly now that he is earning regular starts for Sporting.

He has already featured in the first XI in three Champions League fixtures this campaign, including for a 2-1 victory over Marseille.

Despite Man City's interest, it is suggested that Fresneda possesses a release clause in the £70m bracket, something that may deter the Premier League giants if Sporting hold firm.

Do Man City need another right-back?

The emergence of Nunes and versatility of Khusanov means that the right-back position is no longer the priority that it once was.

Lewis' indifferent form will be of concern to Guardiola and City chiefs in general, but the England international ticks a box when it comes to a homegrown player.

Therefore, it would only make sense to spend a big fee on Fresneda if the plan is for him to become first choice, something which appears unlikely in the short term.