Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, including Douglas Luiz to Aston Villa, Richard Rios to Roma and a world-record deal in women's football.

Aston Villa have reportedly touched base with Juventus to discuss a deal that would see Douglas Luiz return to the West Midlands next season.

The Brazil international was a highly effective engine-room enforcer during his first spell at Villa Park from 2019 to 2024, registering 22 goals and 24 assists in 204 games for the club.

However, Luiz's switch to Turin has not worked out as intended for either party so far, as he failed to contribute to a goal in any of his first 27 appearances for the club last season.

Amid claims that Juventus have a serious interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma, Luiz is already being tipped to leave the Old Lady, even though his contract runs for another four years.

According to Tuttosport - via the Birmingham Mail - Villa have made contact with Juve over a move for their former midfielder, but Unai Emery is not willing to offer him a permanent return.

Instead, the Lions are only prepared to take Luiz on loan for the 2025-26 season, and it is not known whether such a deal might include an option or obligation to buy.

Roma 'readying offer' for Nottingham Forest target

From a possible Serie A midfield outgoing to a potential Serie A midfield incoming, Roma are reportedly planning to make a formal bid for Palmeiras lynchpin Richard Rios.

The 25-year-old Colombia international is considered one of the hottest midfield properties in the South American market and was previously heavily linked with a summer move to Nottingham Forest.

However, talk of Rios making the switch to the City Ground has gone cold recently, while Manchester United - another rumoured suitor - are not making a serious play for his signature either.

Instead, Football Italia claims that Roma are set to come in with an offer totalling €30m (£26m), made up of a guaranteed €25m (£21.7m) and an additional €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

The Giallorossi are likely to be rebuffed, though, as the report adds that Roma are instead looking for a guaranteed £26m to sell the 2000-born midfielder in the current market.

Rios has come up with 11 goals and 10 assists in 137 matches in a Palmeiras kit, setting up two goals in five Club World Cup games this summer before his side's quarter-final exit to Chelsea.

Over in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly reached a full agreement to sign 19-year-old protege Farid Alfa-Ruprecht from Manchester City.

The 2006-born attacker has spent the last three years in England with the Citizens, whom he joined on a free transfer from Hamburg in 2022, and he has come into his own at youth level.

Last season, Alfa-Ruprecht contributed an impressive seven goals and three assists in 12 Premier League 2 matches for the Under-21s, in addition to three goals in five UEFA Youth League games.

The winger's contract expires next year, though, and Fabrizio Romano now reports that Leverkusen have agreed to pay £5m to bring him to the BayArena this summer.

Alfa-Ruprecht has given the green light to a long-term contract with the 2023-24 Bundesliga winners, but City will reportedly retain a significant 40% sell-on clause.

The teenager will depart the Etihad without making his senior debut for Man City, although he was on the bench for last season's EFL Cup fourth-round loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal agree 'world-record fee' for Liverpool forward

Last but by no means least, Arsenal Women are reportedly set to break the transfer world record by signing Liverpool Women's Olivia Smith for a seven-figure sum.

The 20-year-old Canada international made the switch to Merseyside from Sporting Lisbon for £200,000 last summer and managed seven goals in 20 appearances during her debut Women's Super League campaign.

Smith had the honour of being the first woman to score for Liverpool in a competitive Anfield fixture back in November's 2-1 loss to Man City, prior to netting twice in a momentous win over Manchester United at the same venue.

Now, BBC Sport claims that Smith could now become the world's first £1m female footballer, as Liverpool have accepted an unprecedented bid from Champions League winners Arsenal.

The fee will surpass the current world record for a woman's transfer, which was set by Chelsea when they paid San Diego Wave £900,000 for the signature of Naomi Girma in January.

However, Arsenal still have to agree personal terms with Smith - who also needs to pass a medical - before a world-record deal can be finalised.