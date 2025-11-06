Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City will be looking to move four points clear of reigning Premier League champions Liverpool when they do battle in their latest top-light fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since February when they Reds secured a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium en route to lifting the title.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.





What time does Man City vs. Liverpool kick off?

Man City vs. Liverpool will kick off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday.

This blockbuster battle is the final Premier League fixture scheduled before November’s international break and is one of five top-flight matches to take place on Sunday, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United among the clubs also involved on the same day.





Where is Man City vs. Liverpool being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the home of Man City - the Etihad Stadium which will soon expand to a capacity of 60,000 once the development of their North Stand is complete.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won each of their last six home matches in all competitions since losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in August.





How to watch Man City vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Man City vs. Liverpool.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Man City vs. Liverpool will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.





What is at stake for Man City and Liverpool?

Both Man City and Liverpool will endeavour to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race and push closer towards leaders Arsenal when they renew their rivalry at the Etihad this weekend.

The Citizens are looking to win their fourth game in a row across all competitions after following up 3-1 victories over Swansea City and Bournemouth with a 4-1 triumph at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

However, Man City have won just one of their last eight Premier League encounters with Liverpool (D4 L3), and Arne Slot’s side travel to the blue side of Manchester in buoyant mood on the back of beating Real Madrid 1-0 at Anfield in the Champions League.

A 2-0 home victory over Aston Villa prior to that ended the Reds’ miserable four-match losing streak in the Premier League. Success at the Etihad would not only see Liverpool climb above Man City into second place, it would also cap an impressive week for the reigning champions who have had their mettle tested during a poor run in recent weeks following an unprecedented level of summer spending.

