Manchester City are reportedly preparing to offer a mega contract to Phil Foden, who looks to have recaptured his old form this season.

Foden has been at City since the age of four and progressed through the youth ranks at the club, making over 330 senior appearances in all competitions.

The England international has scored 104 goals for Man City and enjoyed a trophy-laden career so far, winning six Premier League titles and one Champions League.

His current deal, signed in 2022, runs until 2027, and City are looking to secure him on a lucrative new contract.

New contract for Foden?

According to a report from Football Insider, Foden’s current agreement is worth over £200,000-a-week, plus performance-related bonuses.

After a below-par 2024-25 campaign, Foden appears to have returned to his old best in a revitalised City line-up, scoring four goals and three assists in all competitions.

The left-footed winger has been consistently producing top performances, and arguably played his best game in the 4-1 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, where he scored twice.

As a result of his improved performance, he has earned a call-up to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, having missed previous camps under Thomas Tuchel.

Foden will be expected to feature in the starting XI for City when Pep Guardiola's side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden deserves a new contract at Man City

There was never any doubt about Foden's quality, and it was only a matter of time before he could recapture his best form.

At 25, Foden's best years are ahead of him, and he can win loads of trophies with his boyhood club; therefore, it makes sense for the club to tie him down on a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, Foden's teammate, John Stones, is reportedly facing an uncertain future, and it is unclear whether City will offer him a new contract.