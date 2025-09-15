Erling Haaland is “revelling in the responsibility” as a leader for Manchester City and it is now his “job” to get the best of his teammates as he continues to score goals, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole.

Just a few days after scoring five goals for Norway in an 11-1 win over Moldova in World Cup qualifying, Haaland made his presence felt in the 197th Manchester derby as he scored two second-half goals to help Man City ease to a 3-0 win over rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Haaland, who has already scored five Premier League goals in just four games this season, is in the headlines once again for his prolific form, but McInerney believes that Pep Guardiola’s side are not solely benefitting from the 25-year-old’s efforts in front of goal.

Following the departures of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan last season, Haaland has taken up the role as vice-captain at Man City along with Ruben Dias and Rodri, who are all part of a leadership group supporting club captain Bernardo Silva.

Guardiola confidently stated in June that Haaland will become a further captain for Man City and the signs of his strong leadership qualities were there for all to see at the Etihad Stadium last weekend when the striker “lead by example” along with local lad Phil Foden and new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Right now, Haaland is taking the team and leading it,” McInerney told Sports Mole. “You can see a man who clearly wants to revel in that responsibility he's been given.

New leadership role is fuelling Haaland’s rise to power at Man City

“He's part of the leadership group, which means he'll be captain based on a certain hierarchy of leaders, but he will be captain at some point this season. You can tell he's demanding more from his colleagues and you can't do that unless you demand more from yourself.

“Haaland had a good season last year, but by his own standards it was probably a slight dip as well. This season, he's come absolutely flying out of the box. In midweek, five goals for Norway, that would have done a wonder for his confidence.

“The fact that he's scored five goals in four games so far this season in a City side that hasn't been fully functional either (is impressive). He was absolutely immense against United. He was everywhere.

“The most clearances of any player in the team as well, winning headers in his own box, linking up play, pressing aggressively, and of course the quality of his finishes. There was so much conviction and energy and focus in his performance. I absolutely loved it.”

McInerney added: “When you look at the City team [on Sunday], there's arguably three or four world-class players in that side. Rodri is definitely one, but he's not there yet in terms of fitness. Donnarumma is a world-class player.

“Haaland's a world-class player, then you could argue people like Dias on form maybe - he's not been there recently - [Josko] Gvardiol on form maybe and Foden on form maybe, but they haven't always been there.

“You needed big performances from your big players to win it [against Man United]. City got that and Haaland, of course, was the epitome of that. Foden did it. Donnarumma did it as well, and if you have the big players like Haaland and Foden turning up, you're going to win most games by sheer quality.

“Immense” Haaland “led by example” in Man City’s derby triumph

“That's what the difference was for me, is that Haaland played like a leader and he led by example. Foden did and Donnarumma did. I thought Haaland was fantastic.

“I think Haaland absolutely has something to prove right now. He clearly is revelling in the responsibility that he's been given and I think it suits him. Haaland’s 25 years old now, he's not a kid anymore, he's an established elite-level striker.

“He’s not the same player as Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is around the mid-twenties when people, like him, start to take responsibility because they realise they are the best in the side [or] one of the best. They start becoming leaders by their own sheer brilliance.

“They know that they are a step above their team and I think Haaland has gone from a young striker to thinking he’s a superstar who can lead this team and is the one who demands more from others in the way that a lot of great players do.”

McInerney believes that Haaland is required to step up and provide a commanding presence in Man City’s team having seen the likes of De Bruyne, Walker and Gundogan depart, and the Norwegian will relish playing alongside other big personalities including Donnarumma.

“I think that's the next step of development for Haaland, in my opinion. We all know his quality, but the ultimate Haaland is one that actually comes out and leads from the front and people fear, and he becomes a bit of a bully in a good way,” said McInerney.

Haaland is “an unmistakable force of nature at his very best”

“I think he’ll also enjoy Donnarumma being there because Donnarumma is a beast. You've got a 6ft 5in guy in goal and a 6ft 5in guy at the top, and him coming out afterwards saying [Donnarumma] probably could have got man of the match because he thought he was immense.

“I think you need players like that with that big attitude, that big aura, for want of a better phrase, that huge personality, and I think he feeds off that.

“I don't think it's a coincidence that Haaland was up for it, but Donnarumma looked passionate as well. He's a passionate player, he's massive, and Phil was back in the team, he's passionate for the derby as well. I think it all fed into each other and I think Haaland led by example.

“To me, that is really good because Haaland last season scored goals, but he cut a lonely figure at times. I think having Haaland so involved, it's going to be good for the whole side because he is an unmistakable force of nature at his very best and we need to keep getting that out of him.

“Keep encouraging him to be aggressive. Getting him to bang heads together. I think that's the best version of Haaland, the one who's been a bit arrogant. I want him to be more like [Didier] Drogba. I want him to be more physical and I want him to be more of a bully.

“I want him to tell his teammates to get their act together, because De Bruyne's gone now and I'm sure De Bruyne would have done it previously. Gundogan's gone now and I'm sure he would have done it previously. Kyle Walker would have done it previously. It's Haaland now. It's Haaland's job and I think the signs are he wants it.”

McInerney has also shared his thoughts on the performances of both Foden and Donnarumma and has explained the importance of Man City's derby triumph over Man United ahead of a tricky run of fixtures on the horizon.

