Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester City and Manchester United.





© Reuters

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches: 197

Manchester City wins: 63

Draws: 54

Manchester United wins: 80

One hundred and 44 years have passed since Man City and Man United locked horns for the very first time back to 1881, three years after the Red Devils (known then as Newton Heath LYR) were formed, and around 12 months after the creation of the Citizens (known then as St Mark's) - the match finished 3-0 in favour of Newton Heath.

Man United lead the overall head-to-head record between these two teams having posted 80 wins to Man City's 63, while there have also been a total of 54 draws across the 197 previous meetings.

Wayne Rooney is the all-time leading scorer in Manchester derbies after netting 11 goals for the Red Devils against Man City, while Francis Lee and Joe Hayes are joint-second for the Citizens with 10 goals, one in front of both Sergio Aguero, Sir Bobby Charlton and Erling Haaland (nine).

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), the Red Devils have faced the Citizens 57 times, winning 26, drawing 10 and losing 21, while they have also fared slightly better in cup competitions during this period, winning eight and losing five of their 13 encounters across the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield.

© Reuters

Under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, Man United enjoyed an extended period of dominance over their Sky Blue counterparts between the end of 1992 and early 2011, as they won 20 and drew six Manchester derbies out of 32 across all competitions, with Man City winning the remaining six. However, it is fair to say that the Citizens have celebrated their fair share of success over their rivals since then.

Indeed, Man City claimed three statements wins in the next five matches, with a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win at Wembley in April 2011 and an iconic 6-1 Premier League triumph at Old Trafford six months later followed by a slender 1-0 top-flight win in April 2012, courtesy of Vincent Kompany's towering header. Roberto Mancini eventually led the club to their first title in 44 years, winning in dramatic fashion with THAT Aguero goal against QPR to finish above the Red Devils on goal difference.

Over the last 14 years, the tables have turned in City's favour in Manchester derbies, but only just as they have won 21 of the last 40 encounters with Man United, who have won 15 times in the same period, while there have also been four goalless draws.

© Reuters

Man City have been dominant in recent seasons, though, as Guardiola's men have won nine of the last 14 Manchester derbies and have scored 29 goals in the process, winning four of their last five Premier League meetings at the Etihad by an aggregate score of 17-7.

The Citizens memorably won 6-3 in October 2022, with Haaland and local lad Phil Foden both scoring a hat-trick. The first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final was held at Wembley in June 2023, with Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan scoring twice - including a 12-second opener to inspire the Citizens to glory via a 2-1 scoreline. This triumph proved to be one third of the club's historic treble celebrated at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

After winning an unprecedented fourth Premier League title the following season, Guardiola and co were unable to complete the domestic double, as Man United surprised many to win 2-1 in the FA Cup final in May 2024, courtesy of goals from teenage duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Man City got their revenge in the 2024 Community Shield, beating Man United 7-6 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes of English football's annual curtain-raiser. However, Ruben Amorim's Man United came from behind to win 2-1 in dramatic fashion in a Premier League clash at the Etihad in December 2024, before both sides played out a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in April 2025.

The most recent meeting between these two teams took place at the Etihad in September 2025 when Man City eased to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Amorim's hapless Man United outfit, thanks to a first-half opener from Foden and a second-half brace from Haaland.

Last 20 meetings

Sep 14, 2025: Man City 3-0 Man United (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2025: Man City 0-0 Man United (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2024: Man City 1-2 Man United (Premier League)

Aug 10, 2024: Man City 1-1 Man United (Man City win 7-6 on penalties) (Community Shield)

May 25, 2024: Man United 2-1 Man City (FA Cup Final)

Mar 03, 2024: Man City 3-1 Man United (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2023: Man United 0-3 Man City (Premier League)

Jun 03, 2023: Man City 2-1 Man United (FA Cup Final)

Jan 14, 2023: Man United 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2022: Man City 6-3 Man United (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2022: Man City 4-1 Man United (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2021: Man United 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2021: Man City 0-2 Man United (Premier League)

Jan 06, 2021: Man United 0-2 Man City (EFL Cup)

Dec 12, 2020: Man United 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2020: Man United 2-0 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 29, 2020: Man City 0-1 Man United (EFL Cup)

Jan 07, 2020: Man United 1-3 Man City (EFL Cup)

Dec 07, 2019: Man City 1-2 Man United (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2019: Man United 0-2 Man City (Premier League)